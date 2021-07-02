What’s been billed as an innovation in clean energy looked a lot more like a sophisticated piece of plumbing -- a collection of shiny, metal tubes and cylinders that all fit on a single pushcart.

But according to Lancaster entrepreneur and self-taught scientist Eric Schraud, it's what happens inside his company’s invention that is most exciting -- a chemical reaction that he says is a more efficient way of producing an increasingly sought-after, carbon-free fuel called green hydrogen.

Schraud, who showed off his invention last month, said the process he and his partners at GenHydro created also has the added benefit of producing enough heat and pressure to create electricity that can be sold to both public and private buyers, including municipal utilities.

“To get to this point, it was a long time and hard work,” said Schraud. “It still is hard work.”

That work, conducted by Schraud and a team of about a half dozen employees, takes place at GenHydro’s headquarters at Burle Business Park at the northeastern edge of Lancaster City.

The machine they’ve built, called a reactor (not the radioactive kind), is used to produce hydrogen by separating it from water and is the focus of GenHydro’s entire operation.

Attached to a rolling cart, the reactor is only a little taller and wider than Schraud himself. In fact, it was easy to miss, tucked away in the corner of the company’s 6,800-square-foot space at Burle.

There, Schraud and his employees are working to develop a second, slightly larger generation of the reactor with a greater capacity to produce hydrogen.

Inside of the reactor, both water and a combination of nontoxic chemical compounds interact to create a reaction. The reaction, Schraud said, separates water molecules made up of hydrogen and oxygen. It’s that hydrogen that can then be marketed as clean fuel.

GenHydro’s method differs from a more common method of hydrogen production called electrolysis in which electric charges are used to break water molecules into their elemental parts.

It’s a method that's been criticized as inefficient, including by Schraud, due to its reliance on and consumption of large amounts of electricity. Sometimes, that electricity is generated by nonrenewable sources like natural gas and other fossil fuels, which emit pollution and produce carbon dioxide, a key driver of climate change.

The end product can be called “green hydrogen” only if it’s created through a renewable process and not if it relies on any power generated by fossil fuels.

GenHydro’s reactive process relies on chemical compounds that can be reclaimed from landfills and avoids the need for electricity, making it more efficient and affordable, Schraud said.

The reaction inside the company’s machine also generates heat and pressure that can be used to generate clean electricity as a marketable byproduct, he said.

As clean-power generators, GenHydro’s reactors could be sited near electricity customers, much like solar panels or windmills, though they’ll take up a much smaller footprint, Schraud said.

All of that, he said, hopefully, will allow his company to sell hydrogen to customers at a significantly lower cost than its competitors.

Once development is complete, a GenHydro commercial unit should be able to generate about 400 kilograms of hydrogen per day, Schraud said. One kilogram of hydrogen contains energy equal to what is used to power an average U.S. home for a day, he said.

Numerous potential customers

Matthew Schraud, GenHydro’s marketing chief, guessed customers will be plentiful given hydrogen’s numerous end uses. Matthew Schraud is Eric's brother.

In specialized fuel cells, hydrogen could become a widely used, emissions-free fuel to power on-road vehicles, warehouse forklifts and even ships.

It also can be marketed to traditional energy producers as a way to help them transition away from fossil fuels. Natural gas companies, for example, can blend hydrogen with gas inside existing pipelines, Matthew Schraud said.

“We are not trying to displace them,” he said. “We are looking to help them transition over to green energy.”

Customers may even exist within the agricultural community, where hydrogen can be combined with nitrogen to create ammonia, which is widely used as fertilizer, Matthew Schraud said.

Another byproduct of the process, created when oxygen separated from water binds with reactants, can be sold and used for multiple purposes, including hardening concrete, GenHydro officials said.

Hydrogen’s potential has been known for decades, but it’s gained traction in the United States as growing output from renewable energy sources like solar and wind give hydrogen producers greater access to carbon-free energy to power existing production processes like electrolysis.

That’s according to Bruce , director of the Hydrogen Energy Center at Penn State University, where he’s a professor of environmental engineering.

Logan said he expects hydrogen’s popularity will only continue to grow.

“If we are going to avoid climate change, it is absolutely central,” he said.

Logan said he can’t speak to GenHydro’s claims about the novelty, efficiency or affordability of its process because he hasn’t studied the company's model and is unaware of exactly which chemicals will be used to cause the reaction.

All of that is information that Eric Schraud said he’s unwilling to disclose because he’s worried about competitors who could mimic his process before GenHydro sees commercial success.

Citing the same concerns, Eric Schraud declined to share documents related to a provisional patent application, which GenHydro’s lawyers at K&L Gates LLP said has been filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Officials with the Patent and Trademark Office said they “cannot confirm nor deny the existence or status of provisional patent applications, which are not otherwise public.”

First deal likely before year’s end

GenHydro already is courting multiple customers, Eric Schraud said. Some are interested in the company’s hydrogen; others, including a potential municipal partner, are eyeing its electricity, he said.

He declined to identify prospective customers because they have not yet signed contracts. He said the first deal is likely before the end of the year.

He also declined to disclose financial details about the company, including its revenue projections. However, in an earlier email, a company stakeholder revealed that a first round of investment funding was expected to total $750,000.

Though he wouldn’t reveal any names, Eric Schraud said a majority of his investors are local, with a few others based in the western United States.

One investor who agreed to be identified is Dr. Chris Kager, a local neurosurgeon and chief of Lancaster General Health’s neurosurgery division.

“I met Eric Schraud almost six months ago and was immediately drawn to his vision,” Kager said, celebrating GenHydro’s zero-emissions model. “There is a massive and growing market for clean, renewable energy, and green hydrogen ... has the largest potential.”

Kager also has signed on to assist the company in an advisory role as its vice president of strategy.

“There wasn’t anybody doing anything like this, which seemed like a very unique and novel way to produce this at a significantly lower cost,” he said.

Eric Schraud, 33, also serves as GenHydro’s chief engineer — a title he holds despite the fact that his educational background is in business. All of the technical knowledge he used to develop GenHydro’s reactive hydrogen production model was self-taught, he said.

“I bought textbooks and I taught myself physics and chemistry,” Schraud said, explaining he first began “tinkering” with traditional electrolysis in a garage, hoping to use hydrogen to power personal vehicles.

Finding that method inefficient, Schraud said he then began to explore the reactive method, and he brought that interest with him to Lancaster County when he moved to the area from New York City just a few years ago to be closer to family.

“It started as more of a hobby and it quickly became a vocation, he said, adding that he’s now an industry expert with enough knowledge to present his ideas to stakeholders, energy regulators and state lawmakers.

“It’s been quite a journey,” he said.