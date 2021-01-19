Lancaster EMS is newest vaccine provider in Lancaster County

Dr. Douglas Ockrymiek finally got the call he had been waiting for on Friday — it was his turn to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ockrymiek, medical director at Behavioral Health Corporation in Lancaster, said he already had his name on several lists to receive the vaccine and was waiting.

“In addition to being a health care worker, I’m also 75,” Ockrymiek said. “I had told them that I was looking around to get it as soon as possible.”

On Friday, Ockrymiek was contacted by a representative of Lancaster Emergency Medical Services letting him know that it had received a supply of COVID-19 vaccines and he could be vaccinated on Monday.

A nonprofit, Lancaster EMS became a certified vaccination center through the state when it launched a program for in-home childhood vaccinations in 2019. The existing infrastructure from the in-home program made it easier for the group to pivot into administering COVID-19 vaccines, said Lancaster EMS executive director Bob May.

Lancaster EMS is following the state’s phased approach and is only vaccinating those in Phase 1A – front-line health care personnel.

The addition of more vaccine providers in the county can release some pressure on hospital systems that have taken on the majority of the inoculation effort so far. As of Wednesday, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health had administered 8,000 doses since it started vaccinations on Dec. 17. The county’s primary vaccine provider, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health has given close to 600 shots on some days as about 200 staff members have volunteered for the effort.

Lancaster EMS received 200 vaccine doses in its first batch — 50 people were vaccinated Monday. The agency has tentatively planned to hold two more vaccine clinics this week and it expects to participate as the state moves through the phased rollout of the vaccination plan.

Vaccine providers in Lancaster County are responsible for outreach and scheduling those in Phase 1A to be vaccinated because the county does not have a department of health.

Lancaster EMS has been accepting vaccine reservations for those in Phase 1A only through phone calls, email and by contacting organizations of health care workers

Behavioral Health Corporation was notified that the emergency agency was receiving vaccines last week, said Marge Moriarty, director of the outpatient psychiatric clinic.

“They told us that we would have 24 to 48 hours’ notice when they had slots,” Moriarty said. “Within a couple of hours, we had a good list … almost all of our staff got vaccinated — we filled our slots.”

Of the 26 people employed at the mental health organization, 24 were vaccinated Monday, Moriarity said.

“We are just very excited and hoping that this is just the first step in getting back into the community down the road,” she said.

May said he was told by the state’s health department that his agency was the only emergency medical service in the state that has been approved to administer COVID-19 vaccines.

“The next phase of this is that we are going to be using our community paramedics — we are going to be doing our vaccinations in homes for certain payers (insurance providers),” May said.

As demand increases, more vaccine doses can be ordered weekly. May stressed that the agency would not “strong-arm” anyone into taking the vaccine, but just act as a resource.

The agency has seven paramedics on a team that regularly does in-home vaccinations and another 12 who are trained to administer the vaccine, May said. When the time comes to move into the next phase of vaccine distribution, the agency is prepared to scale up, he said.

According to May, the agency’s paramedics and employees began getting vaccinated a month ago through other vaccine providers, and several were vaccinated at the clinic Monday — more than half of the staff has already been inoculated.

Getting the vaccine is not mandatory for the staff of Lancaster EMS and Behavioral Health Corporation.

But for Phil Kreider, a mobile psychiatric nurse at Behavioral Health Corporation, getting that small prick on his arm Monday means he’s one step closer to regularly seeing his patients in their homes again.

Mental health providers with the organization have mostly been limited to phone sessions since March, Moriarty said.

Kreider said he went from seeing four patients a day to about four patients a week since COVID-19 reached the county.

“Overall, I always thought I would get it and think it’s a good thing for everybody. I think it’s a step in the right direction for sure,” he said.