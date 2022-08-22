Lancaster EMS plans to consolidate its administration, fleet maintenance and other support functions at the former AMVETS Post 19 in Lancaster, which it bought earlier this month.

Currently, support services are at three different locations in East Lampeter and Manor townships and Millersville.

Bringing them together will be more efficient, according to Bob May, executive director of the county’s largest emergency medical services provider.

“This is the biggest thing that we've ever done,” May said Friday. It’s also the culmination of nearly 20 years of looking for the right location.

“It was finding the right amount of square feet, the right amount of parking, because parking is also an issue, and doing all that within a central location within our 911 response area,” May said. “We had some pretty tight parameters. We got close a few times. We've made some offers over the years. For whatever reason, it didn't work out. So we kept looking.”

The former AMVETS building at 715 Fairview Avenue has enough space to bring administration, information technology, accounting, education and other support services under one roof and the property has enough space to build a garage to maintain its fleet of about 50 vehicles and a parking garage, May said.

“The property really brought all of what we were looking for together,” May said, adding it is centrally located and provides great access to its station in the southern part of the county.

“They can stop it and restock. They can change out vehicles. We can have the mechanic work and things that might not be quite right. They can meet for training, you can meet with personnel and so it is a key location for us,” he said.

AMVETS closed in February. The veteran-focused social organization struggled with finances, briefly closing for several months in 2019 in part due to its liquor license expiring. It also had more than $350,000 in debts at the time and sought a creditor to mortgage the facility.

Lancaster EMS will soon begin the land development process, including city permitting, and May has been starting to get estimates. May said he couldn’t give a total cost estimate, but said it will be the provider’s largest project by far.

Lancaster EMS bought the former AMVETS building and property for $1.95 million on Aug. 9, and May said renovating it will likely cost at least that much.

If all goes as planned, May said he expects work on the building to be completed by early summer and the maintenance garage and maintenance garage to be done in the fall.

Lancaster EMS will use a mix of savings in its capital reserve fund and money to be raised through its first-ever capital campaign to pay for the project, May said. The capital campaign will focus on the maintenance garage.

The location will not serve as a station for EMS crews dispatched by 911, but May said it likely will become the base of operations for its wheelchair van services.

May said EMS crews will continue to be dispatched out of the stations that currently have the support staff, though there could be some changes.

For instance, at the East Station (1829 Lincoln Highway East) in East Lampeter Township, May said Lancaster EMS will decide after the project is complete whether it needs to keep the building, which currently houses administration. If it keeps the building, it could rent out the top level, where administration is. If it sells, it would lease back the bottom floor, where ambulance crews are housed.

At its Columbia Avenue Station (2650 Columbia Ave.) in Manor Township, where fleet maintenance is, May said officials are talking to the landlord about leasing a smaller portion of the building. And the agency plans to stay at 100 East Charlotte Street in Millersville, where IT, accounting and education services are.