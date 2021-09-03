Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency officials are asking anyone in Lancaster to report property damage from Hurricane Ida.

A damage reporting form is available on the LEMA website. This is not an application for federal assistance. However, reporting can help.

“We need as many reports as possible to pass on to the state and federal governments to better our chances of receiving assistance,” LEMA stated on its site.

LEMA also advises that residents with damage document all expenses and keep receipts, take pictures of the damage, contact home and auto insurance providers and, if necessary, contact a damage mitigation company for repairs.

Between 3.5 and 8 inches of rain fell across Lancaster County Wednesday as the remnants of Ida passed through the region. The Conestoga River crested at 18.49 feet by about 10 a.m. Wednesday, which is its third highest point in recorded history, according to the National Weather Service.