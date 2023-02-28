The School District of Lancaster teachers’ union has several protests planned in an effort to get the school board backtrack on its top candidate for the open superintendent position and instead give the job to Acting Superintendent Matt Przywara.

Union President Joseph Torres said the group is organizing a color-themed dress up day, a rally and a letter of recommendation campaign to urge board members to reconsider their decision to name as its top pick for superintendent Ricardo (Rocky) Torres, who currently serves as a special education administrator with Seattle Public Schools. The board’s choice has drawn opposition since it was first announced Feb. 21.

Union plans campaigns

Some members of the union - the Lancaster Education Association - are even threatening to resign if the board votes to approve a contract with Ricardo Torres as planned at its March 7 school board meeting, according to Joseph Torres. Leveraging that concern, the union is hosting what it’s calling a “letter of recommendation campaign” encouraging its members to request letters of recommendation from the district to submit to a potential new employer.

“The educator right now really has a lot of power, because school districts are needing teachers,” Joseph Torres said. “A lot of us are feeling like ‘why do we stay working in a school district that’s not honoring our voice’ and in Matt’s case, not honoring his work over 10 years.”

Teacher union members represented the largest number of self-identified respondents to a district survey asking about the three finalists for the superintendent job - Przywara, Ricardo Torres and Stephanie Jones. The survey, which didn’t require respondents to individually identify themselves, showed overwhelming support for Przywara, with 412 union members responding to questions about him. There are about 900 members of the union.

Joseph Torres said he personally will be requesting a letter of recommendation but will stay with the district, “for the kids,” even if Ricardo Torres becomes superintendent.

Lancaster Education Association Vice President Toni Allen-King said during a Feb. 21 school board meeting that the board’s choice of Ricardo Torres made her check, for the first time, how many years remained before she could retire. When she saw that only seven years remained, she was relieved, despite fighting to obtain a spot in the district years ago.

“This is where I chose to be,” Allen-King said Feb. 21. “I could have picked any state and this is where I came.”

In addition to asking for letters of recommendation, union members will host a districtwide “be a goldfish day” Wednesday and a rally starting at Victory Field then marching toward Lincoln Middle School before the board’s vote March 7 in the school’s boardroom at 1001 Lehigh Ave. in Lancaster city. More details on the rally will be determined after a rally planning meeting Tuesday, Joseph Torres said.

During “be a goldfish day” those who favor Przywara are encouraged to wear orange to represent the color of a goldfish. The event is referencing a video released at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year in which Przywara searches for an answer to prepare for his new duties as acting superintendent.

J.P. McCaskey High School football coach Ben Thompson tells Przywara to be a goldfish and confused by that answer, Przywara asks a student at the Conestoga Pines pool what the coach means. The student tells Przywara to “be present” and “just jump in,” and Przywara does just that, jumping into the pool.

The union said social media surrounding the event will carry the hashtag “together we swim,” as a play on words relating to the district’s motto, which is “together we can.”

Hundreds already voiced support for Przywara

More than 100 community members showed support for Przywara at the Feb. 21 board meeting after the board announced Ricardo Torres as its top choice that morning, weeks ahead of the board’s original timeline.

Of the 42 who spoke during public comment, 40 voiced support for Przywara and only one spoke in favor of the board’s decision to hire Ricardo Torres, citing a concern over Przywara’s lack of credentials.

J.P. McCaskey High School Junior Caleb Peters has helped to organize student support for Przywara and plans to attend the March 7 school board meeting. He’s encouraging other students to do so as well.

Peters was one of the student organizers of a roughly 30-minute walk-out at the high school Friday to express support for Przywara The event included more than 500 students and didn’t result in any disciplinary action against the students.

Przywara, who served as the district’s chief financial officer for more than 15 years, has been acting superintendent twice, most recently taking the helm in July 2022 when former Superintendent Damaris Rau retired. Przywara is currently pursuing a master’s in business administration and a superintendent qualification letter. His background is primarily in finance and operations.

Ricardo Torres has roots as a bilingual special education teacher in the New York City Department of Education and is fluent in both Spanish and English. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration from Ohio Northern University, a Master of Education with a bilingual and special education focus from City College of the CUNY system in New York, a master's degree in educational leadership from Bank Street College in New York and a doctorate in urban education from Cleveland State University.

School board President Robin Goodson has not responded to questions as to why the board picked Ricardo Torres over Przywara or if the board will reconsider its decision. Ricardo Torres and Przywara have not responded to requests for comment.

In a previous statement, Goodson stressed that the board had completed all steps of its superintendent review process – despite releasing the board’s pick weeks before initially intended according to the board’s timeline.