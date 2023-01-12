Call Lancaster County government the latest victim of the region’s rising rents.

The board of commissioners Wednesday unanimously approved a request from the district attorney’s office for a stopgap one-year lease of office space in the city’s police headquarters while the DA looks for a less expensive alternative for housing the Lancaster County Drug Task Force.

The one-year, $100,000 lease represents a 64% increase from the previous annual rate.

The drug task force’s office space is 5,685 square feet, making the new rent about $17.59 per square foot. That’s within the range of advertised office and retail space listings in downtown Lancaster, according to current online listings.

Available office space across the street from the West Chestnut Street police station, in the post office building, is currently listed at $12.15 per square foot, according to online listings. A block away from the station, space at the newly built 101NQ, the North Queen Street complex that houses LNP Media Group Inc., publisher of LNP | LancasterOnline, goes for about $20 per square foot.

Jess King, Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace’s chief of staff, told LNP | LancasterOnline on Tuesday that the steep hike comes after the city commissioned a real estate market analysis of the space.

According to King, the city had not increased rent since it first agreed to lease office space to the drug task force in 2003.

“It’s been a long, long time,” King said.

At a Tuesday work session, District Attorney Heather Adams told commissioners the previous lease with the city also incorporated a discount of sorts for the county to reflect its $100,000 annual donation to Lancaster Safety Coalition, a nonprofit organization that runs Lancaster city’s public surveillance cameras.

Adams said the higher rent means she’ll be looking elsewhere, which could mean folding the drug task force offices into a warehouse space the task force also rents.

“We can afford to pay this for one year, but after that it’s not economical to do so, so we’re going to be looking to see if we can combine the two spaces in the next few months,” Adams told commissioners.

Drug task force finances

The last rental agreement between the city and county for the drug task force was struck in 2017 and included lease extensions that carried through 2022.

The lease is paid through the drug task force’s bank account, which includes mainly funding from participating municipalities, the county and a $200,000 annual grant from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

After the discovery in 2019 that more than $200,000 had been skimmed from drug task force coffers — allegedly by its former chief, John Burkhart — the drug task force’s balance sheets have improved under District Attorney Heather Adams, who took office in 2020.

In October, Adams reported at a board of commissioners meeting that the task force’s three main bank accounts had grown substantially since 2019, thanks in part to more reliable funding from municipalities and the county’s pledge to match it.

Its account of money generated from seizures it makes during arrests, commonly known as civil asset forfeiture, grew from $10,700 in 2019 to about $900,000 in 2022, Adams reported in October. Its account holding municipal contributions had grown from zero to almost $1 million.

The task force in 2022 received upward of $408,000 in funding from municipalities participating in the task force program. Under the county’s funding arrangement for the task force, it matches whatever amount municipalities collectively contribute each year to the program.

Led by two county detectives, the drug task force investigates drug trafficking crimes in the county. Its police officers are assigned to the unit by participating municipal police departments, many of which are struggling with staffing as well, Adams said in October.

The drug task force was operating in October with seven municipal officers, Adams said, with plans to start 2023 with eight. The district attorney also said her goal is ultimately to have 10 officers on the drug task force.

Lancaster city’s bureau of police did not contribute an officer this year to the task force due to its own low count of full-time officers, King said.