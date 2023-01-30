A former Lancaster food stand owner known as "the Chicken Man" will serve nearly four years in prison for his role in a scheme to smuggle $100,000 drugs from Puerto Rico.

Judge Jennifer P. Wilson sentenced Ricardo Soto, 52, of Lancaster, on Jan. 19 to 46 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Soto pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to traffic cocaine, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Soto and six defendants mailed cocaine from Puerto Rico to various Lancaster locations for distribution, according to a news release. The group also sold heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

Soto was charged along with with Jonathan Lopez Arizmendi, Omar Carmenaty-Morales, Ricky Sanchez, Moniqua Ramirez, Luis Doel Gonzales-Alvarado and Angel Leon-Rivera.

Soto was arrested in October of 2020 when the Lancaster County Drug Task Force raided a home in the 300 block of South Ann Street where he and Ramirez were staying. The two were caught with close to 800 bags of fentanyl, more than two pounds of cocaine and nearly $30,000 in cash.

The police estimated the street value of the drugs at $100,000.

Arizmendi pleaded guilty Aug. 8, 2022, for conspiracy to traffic cocaine and is awaiting sentencing. The remaining defendants are awaiting trial.