A Lancaster man has been charged with multiple felonies and other offenses after crashing into a school bus last month, causing a chain-reaction collision that seriously injured four people, including a child, according to city police.

Christopher D. Eshleman Sr., 50, was speeding when he crashed the 2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat he was driving into the rear of the school bus at East Walnut Street and Pleasure Road shortly after 8 a.m. April 25, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The force of the impact caused the bus to be pushed into oncoming traffic, where it was struck a second time by a 2014 Honda Odyssey, police said.

No students were on the Manheim Central School District bus at the time.

A 10-year-old boy in Eshleman’s vehicle at the time suffered a partially separated muscle on his collarbone.

Three people in other vehicles were seriously injured in the crash. The 80-year-old male driver of the school bus suffered a fractured sternum, a pneumothorax in his left lung cavity, multiple broken ribs and a fractured humerus; a 66-year-old woman suffered a large cut to her head, pneumothorax in her lung cavity and multiple broken ribs; and a 39-year-old woman suffered a fracture in her neck and a severely sprained ankle, according to the affidavit.

Eshleman himself was uninjured in the collision. A 12-year-old boy in his vehicle was also not injured.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the Hellcat and Odyssey with heavy front-end damage, with the school bus overturned on its side with a damaged rear, police said. Eshleman’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

A search of Eshleman’s vehicle uncovered data from its even recorder system which showed he was driving 83 mph in a 45-mph zone at the time of the crash, according to the affidavit.

Police charged Eshleman three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and two counts of endangering the welfare of children – all felony offenses – as well as five misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, four counts of simple assault and six summary traffic violations.

A message left to Eshleman’s attorney, Herbert Moss Crystle, was not returned.

Eshleman is free on $75,000 unsecured bail set by Judge Andrew LeFever during a preliminary arraignment Tuesday morning, court records show. He will next face a preliminary hearing before LeFever on June 15.