A Lancaster man accused of driving a vehicle that struck a Lancaster pediatrician, who later died, in a downtown crosswalk in October will be tried in Lancaster County Court.

Rodolfo Paradas, 51, was held on all charges after a preliminary hearing before Lancaster District Judge Bruce Roth on Thursday.

Paradas is charged with accident involving death or personal injury, accident involving death while not properly licensed, driving with a suspended license, failing to give right of way to a pedestrian, and a turn signal violation.

The accident involving death or personal injury charge is a second-degree felony that carries a mandatory sentence of three years in prison and a $2,500 fine.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors have to present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed and that the defendant probably is responsible and, therefore, that a jury or judge should hear the case at the county court level.

The doctor, Steven Killough, 66, of Lancaster, died of a traumatic brain injury on Nov. 12.

According to prosecutors, Paradas was driving a van south on Prince Street and turned left onto West Chestnut Street, when he struck Killough about 5:45 p.m. Oct. 29. Killough was in the crosswalk and the walk signal was illuminated.

Lancaster Safety Coalition surveillance video showed Paradas getting out of the van, but then getting back in and leaving without providing information or notifying police as required by law, according to authorities.

Killough was a pediatrician with Lancaster Pediatric Associates for more than 30 years and "has cared for and touched the lives of thousands of children," the practice wrote in a Facebook post after his death.