Lancaster Dollars for Higher Learning is accepting applications for its interest-free loans through April 29.

Lancaster County residents looking to pursue post-secondary education on a full-time basis for the 2022-23 academic year can apply for loans of $1,700 to $2,000. The exact amount will be determined at the nonprofit’s May board meeting.

Applicants must be residents of Lancaster County and attend an accredited post-secondary institution in the 2022-23 academic year. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid needs to be completed, too.

Students can apply for up to four loans, one per academic year. Checks are sent directly to the students' school for tuition expenses.

Loan repayments begin six months after graduation or withdrawal from school at $110 a month.

As money is paid back, it returns to the pool of funds for the next generation.

Since its founding in 1961, Lancaster Dollars for Higher Learning has awarded more than 13,000 loans totaling over $19 million.

Visit www.lancdollars.org to apply.