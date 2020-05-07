Lancaster doctor, who delivered thousands of babies, falls victim to COVID-19

Dr. Ernest Wood was an obstetrician and gynecologist who delivered half of Lancaster, or so it seemed to family. When he dined at any restaurant around town, someone inevitably would stop at his table to say, “You delivered my baby!”

Hard-working, demanding, even a bit intimidating, Ernest Wood touched thousands of lives, a legacy with a heartbreaking ending as he died in a nursing facility April 25 separated from loved ones, yet another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was 82.

Ernest Wood, who grew up on a poultry farm in Maryland, began practicing medicine in Lancaster in 1972 after serving with the Navy. He joined two doctors who recruited him in building what became OBGYN of Lancaster, one of the busiest practices serving women in Lancaster County.

“He was a pretty tough cookie,” said Wood’s son, Brig. Gen. David Wood of the Pennsylvania National Guard. “He worked very hard. He was on call all the time. When I was growing up, he missed a lot of football games and events that we did because of work. But that’s the dedication.”

David Wood said he thinks his father chose his specialty both because of the limited range of residencies available to military doctors and because, as a devoted Roman Catholic, he resonated with a calling that cherished life and ushered it into the world.

Ernest Wood delivered two of his grandchildren and loved being “Pop Pop” to all six of them. He took them for rides on his lawn tractor and piled them into his car for trips to Park City Center. Each one got a $5 bill to spend at KB Toys, Lisa Wood, his daughter-in-law, said.

Ernest Wood retired in 2004 at the relatively early age, for a doctor, of 67. Lisa Wood said she thinks he wanted to travel and enjoy time with his wife, Jean, and his family in ways he had missed during his around-the-clock career.

But Jean Wood developed early signs of Alzheimer’s disease, and Ernest Wood devoted his retirement to her care. His wife of 57 years died last November.

Ernest Wood sometimes talked about his brush with history, his family said. He was the duty officer at the Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, the day in November 1963 when it received the body of President John F. Kennedy for autopsy.

As a cordon of Marines and military police escorted first lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy inside, Ernest Wood was handed X-rays from Dallas and rode with them in the elevator, awed to be in the presence of the anguished widow wearing a blood-stained pink Chanel suit.

Last days

Ernest Wood’s last days were spent in isolation at Mennonite Home in Lancaster, where he was convalescing after abdominal surgery. While there, he contracted COVID-19, testing positive on April 13, family said.

On April 25, a nurse at the facility recognized Ernest Wood was in dire decline. She alerted family and arranged for every child and grandchild to FaceTime chat with the family patriarch.

About 90 minutes after the last call, Ernest Wood died.

The last time David Wood saw his father, he said, it was just a glimpse of him as he was wheeled in a gurney from an ambulance into the locked-down Mennonite Home.

David and Lisa Wood, wearing gloves and masks, stood near the entrance.

“Dad, we’re here,” they said as the gurney passed. “We’re here.”

