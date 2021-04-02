Just before 7 a.m. Friday, someone bought a bottle of vodka in downtown Lancaster.

Such a transaction wouldn’t normally be newsworthy, except that this sale happened within a certain circa-1889 Romanesque Revival style building that’s considered almost sacred to some Lancaster County residents.

Yes, that’s right, for what is believed to be the first time in its 290-year history, alcohol is being sold at Lancaster Central Market.

Operated by Lancaster Distilleries, the new stand features vegan and vegetarian food from Zoetropolis Cinema Still House alongside bottles of locally-made rum, vodka and gin. There are also cocktail kits and bottle syrups in addition to cocktail garnishes, simple syrups and bitters for making mixed drinks.

The inclusion of Lancaster Distilleries at the market was made possible by 2016 changes to state law that give breweries and distilleries the option to apply for permits to sell at farmers markets. Lancaster Distilleries' Good Friday debut was mostly greeted with enthusiasm by customers and other standholders, even as the acclaim was not universal, and some of the feelings were mixed.

“There’s part of me that thinks it just feels weird to have alcohol here,” said Tim Carr, the namesake owner of the former Carr’s Restaurant next to Central Market, where he also had a stand until 2019.

While shopping Friday morning, Carr stopped by the new stand to wish its owners success, while expressing some mild disappointment that the Lancaster’s market “progressive” move to add alcohol makes it too much like alcohol-selling markets at other cities in the region, such as York and Harrisburg.

“Some of that specialness goes with the passing of time, and it becomes more like every other place,” he said. “At least they’re not giving samples.”

Customers who stopped by in the first hour were thrilled about the changes, including Lancaster city residents Ray Lopez and Amber Ackerley, who picked up a bottle of gin and some tonic from the stand, which replaces Sweethearts of Lancaster celery.

“I think it’s buying local. We're excited to buy local,” Ackerley said. “Also it’s nice because they gave us a recipe.”

Another early buyer embraced the chance to buy alcohol at market, even as he declined to have his name published “because all of my relatives will read it.”

“Look at …, he’s not married, he doesn’t have any kids, doesn’t go to church, and he’s buying alcohol at market on Good Friday,” he jokingly imagined his relatives saying.

Standholders’ reaction mixed

As it considered whether to allow alcohol sales, the 12-person Central Market Trust that operates the market surveyed its 60-something standholders. That summer 2019 survey, which market officials declined to share, showed that around three-quarters were in favor of alcohol sales, according to Dani Decker, communications manager for Lancaster Central Market.

Peggy Ziegler, whose gourmet nut stand, Totally Nutz, is catty-corner from Lancaster Distilleries, was among the supporters.

“I’m thrilled,” she said Friday morning. “It’s a high-end product, and I think it brings a whole new draw to this corner of the market, which is great for me.”

Two other standholders interviewed Friday morning were less enthusiastic, with one saying they were “very much against it” and another questioning why alcohol had to be sold at the market when there are so many other places it is available. Both declined to give their names because they didn't want to antagonize the new standholder.

Omar al Saife, who has had a Middle Eastern food stand at market for 31 years, said he forgets how he responded to the 2019 survey, but says alcohol sales don't really fit with the market’s historic character

“This is a farmers market, but I guess we are changing as we go through life,” said Saife, who said some alcohol sales were beginning to feel inevitable, even if they launched sooner than he imagined.

“I wasn’t thinking it was going to happen in my lifetime. But, you know, they are neighbors, and we like our neighbors, and we wish them luck,” he said.

Since the 2016 change in state law, Central Market has received several applications for stands from vendors interested in selling alcohol.

With Lancaster Distilleries, the market has found the right fit, Decker said in a previous interview.

“If we were to bring alcohol in, we wanted it to be someone local, someone that really would represent the county and the city properly,” she said. “When we received the application from Lancaster Distilleries — and their application was for selling food as well as bottled spirits — it seemed kind of like the perfect opportunity.”

Applications for new stands remain active for one year, and Decker said there is currently one for someone else who wants to sell alcohol. She didn’t comment on whether another stand could open with alcohol.

“Right now our focus will just be on this transition and trying to bring (Lancaster Distilleries) in smoothly,” she said.