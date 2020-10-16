Lancaster Dispensing Company will be close until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-9 Friday.

The restaurant announced the closure on its Facebook page Friday afternoon.

The post said an employee had one symptom Thursday evening and had a rapid-test Friday morning.

“Following CDC and PA Health Department guidelines, we will re-open once a deep cleaning and staff testing has been completed," the post said.

Commenters on Facebook thanked the restaurant for its transparency and wished the employee a quick recovery.