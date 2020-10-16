DIP CO DeForge 1.jpg
Bradley DeForge, co-owner of The Dispensing Company, left, is pictured talking with Jerry Hershey off the Grant Street alley where seating will be available on the sidewalk when Lancaster County is able to loosen some of our Covid-19 dining restrictions on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

 Suzette Wenger

Lancaster Dispensing Company will be close until further notice after an employee tested positive for COVID-9 Friday.

The restaurant announced the closure on its Facebook page Friday afternoon.

The post said an employee had one symptom Thursday evening and had a rapid-test Friday morning.

“Following CDC and PA Health Department guidelines, we will re-open once a deep cleaning and staff testing has been completed," the post said.

Commenters on Facebook thanked the restaurant for its transparency and wished the employee a quick recovery.