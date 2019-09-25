A Lancaster county defense attorney has been suspended for one year and one day after the Disciplinary Board of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court reviewed complaints against him.
The board received complaints in 15 of Michael McHale’s cases dating back to 2017, according to a petition filed jointly by McHale and the Office of Disciplinary Counsel.
The petition accuses McHale of “serial neglect,” failing to file briefs for appeals in six cases, failing to communicate to clients and retaining unearned fees. Three cases started in Lebanon County, one in York and the rest in Lancaster County. The cases involved protection from abuse orders, child support issues and a driver's license suspension.
In one case, he debited a client’s account for $3,760 to file an appeal instead of the flat fee of $2,500 they had agreed upon, according to the order. He also did not file the appeal.
McHale has been licensed to practice law in Pennsylvania since 2005, according to the state board.
The disciplinary board’s investigation included a complaint from Lancaster County Judge Merrill M. Spahn Jr., according to the file.
Reached by email, Spahn said, “My actions were taken in full compliance with the responsibilities imposed upon me by the Pennsylvania Code of Judicial Conduct. I will not offer any further public comment regarding the matter.”
McHale agreed to the discipline, according to the order. He accepted responsibility for his wrongdoings, apologized to clients who had appeals dismissed and is remorseful.
“I take full responsibility for my actions and believe that the punishment is more than fair,” McHale said in an email. “I am going to use this opportunity to work on my physical and mental health and address those issues that led to the suspension.”
Over the next 30 days McHale said he will wind down his practice for existing clients.
McHale can file a petition for reinstatement after the suspension period. He said he intends to do so.