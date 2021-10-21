The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office will give an update Friday morning on Sunday's shooting at Park City Center in which four people were shot and unknown other number of people injured as they sought safety.

The office has scheduled a 9:30 a.m. news conference at the Lancaster County Courthouse. The office did not provide further details. Publicly available online court records did not show any charges as of Thursday evening that could be associated with the shooting.

The shooting began shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday after two males who knew each other fought over a gun one was holding before the armed male, identified by police as a 16-year-old from Lancaster city, fired at least two shots, according to police. Others then reportedly jumped into the fray.

Police say a nearby bystander, who was in legal possession of a firearm, then opened fire and shot one of the people, ending the incident until police could arrive.