The Lancaster city police officers who fatally shot a 17-year-old Lancaster boy during a reported burglary early Sunday morning likely have been placed on paid administrative leave as investigations by the Lancaster County District Attorney and police department play out.

Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus, the police department’s spokesman, said that’s what happens in general, but did not address Sunday’s shooting specifically and said police would have no further comment because the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office is leading the investigation.

When someone is on paid administrative leave, they are not allowed to use police powers and cannot take law enforcement action unless a life is in immediate danger.

District Attorney Heather Adams' investigation will determine whether Darron Shaw’s shooting was justified or whether her office will file criminal charges.

That’s in keeping with best practices recommended by the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association.

How long the investigations can take varies.

Investigations over the past 15 years have taken as little as one day — a 2009 case involving a man who pointed a handgun at a East Hempfield Township police officer and refused repeated orders to drop it – to more than six months.

The investigation into the last fatal police shooting in the county took just over one month.

That was the shooting of Ricardo Muñoz, 27, outside his Laurel Street home on Sept. 13, 2020. The officer fired after Muñoz charged him with a knife.

The shooting was captured on the officer’s body camera; Adams determined the shooting was justified and a police department investigation found the officer followed department policies and training.

Since 2008, there have been 23 shootings involving municipal police or state police departments in the county, 11 of which were fatal. To date, the DA’s office has determined that 22 of the shootings were justified, not counting the Shaw case.

Adams on Monday said, generally, officer-involved shootings are similar to other investigations.

“It would include, crime scene processing, interviews of any witnesses including civilians, officer witnesses and the involved officers. Detectives would gather evidence to include any video such as: Body-worn camera video, in-car video, Lancaster Safety Coalition video, home security video, etc,” Adams said.

If a person is killed, detectives notify their family, Adams said. And before releasing information to the public, “we make every attempt to notify the family of information that will be released.”

In past fatal shooting investigations, the DA’s office held news conferences to explain to the public what was found in the course of the investigations.

Videos and photos of the scene, transcripts of 911 calls and other materials have also been released after the investigation is completed.

Less than 12 hours after Muñoz was shot, authorities released about a minute of body camera footage showing him bursting out of the house toward the officer as the officer was walking up to the house. The full video was released after the DA’s investigation.

LNP|LancasterOnline has requested officer body camera footage in the Shaw shooting.

The officer or officers directly involved in Shaw’s death will also be offered counseling and anyone affected by what happened can take part in a critical incident stress management debriefing to help them deal with what happened, according to Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus.

The debriefing is not just for police, but also 911 dispatchers, emergency medical technicians and firefighters. A county team conducts the debriefings.