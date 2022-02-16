The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office is no longer using civil forfeiture funds to help pay the salaries of members of the county’s Drug Task Force.

The past use of forfeiture funds and the transparency about how seized assets were used prompted a legal dispute in 2019 between the county commissioners and former district attorney Craig Stedman.

In partial response, District Attorney Heather Adams made moving away from using civil forfeiture funds for salaries a goal soon after she took office in 2020.

Now, money for salaries comes from additional funding approved by the county commissioners, as well as contributions from 40 of the county’s 60 municipalities.

Civil liberties groups nationwide are critical of civil forfeiture funds, contending their use undermines fairness in how laws are enforced and who is targeted.

The funding shift, Adams said in an email, enables the task force “to operate without the negative perception that they are ‘seizing’ their salary.”

Instead of using forfeiture funds for salaries, Adams said the money can be used for a range of drug abuse or crime prevention programs, offering as examples funding a crime-prevention program at an organization such as the Boys & Girls Club of Lancaster or a drug treatment program.

“I certainly wanted to improve the funding and came up with some ideas to do that,” she said Monday. She said she worked with the commissioners on getting them to provide more funding for the task force and that being transparent about how money is spent enabled them to budget more.

She said the task force is in the “best financial position it has been in years,” noting that at the end of 2019 there was $10,722 in the accounts used to reimburse the salaries of municipal officers who served on the task force -- including the forfeiture account. At the end of 2021, the task force accounts, including the forfeiture account, had $1,158,117.