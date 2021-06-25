Elmer “Dutch” Fisher, 46 of Witmer, rides along Penn Grant Road in West Lampeter Township during a practice ride Saturday afternoon. Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Elmer “Dutch” Fisher, 46 of Witmer, rides along Penn Grant Road in West Lampeter Township during a practice ride Saturday afternoon. Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Friday afternoon, the team was averaging 21 mph riding through Maryland.
A team spokeswoman confirmed the victory about 3:25 p.m.
The cyclists were riding to raise money for ZOE International, a nonprofit with a mission to "reach every person with God's love and rescue every child from human trafficking," in the US, Thailand, Mexico, Japan and Australia, according to a press release.
Brad Ortenzi, 53, of Lititz, became interested in the cause after working in law enforcement. Ortenzi is the Eastern USA Regional Director of ZOE International. Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Nate Eakin, 37, of Lititz, is a 6th grade teacher at Warwick and father of three kids. Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Allan Fisher, 33, of Gordonville, will race across the United States after being inspired by the work that he sees in Zoe International and the impact they are making. Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Allen E. Fisher, 44, of Paradise, is racing for his five month old son. Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Elmer “Dutch” Fisher, 46, of Witmer, is one of the eight riders who will race across the United States. Fisher is a local pastor who was compelled to ride in the race as a way of being a disciple to others. Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Jonathan Fisher, 32, of Gordonville, was inspired as a first responder to help with the cause. Fisher is the Fire Chief of the Gordonville Fire Company. Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Matt Lapp, 38, of Lititz, enjoys the camaraderie of his fellow riders and was motivated to do something to bring attention to human trafficking. Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Sam Lapp, 40, of Paradise, enjoys cycling and is looking to bring attention to the cause. Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Brad Ortenzi, 53, of Lititz, became interested in the cause after working in law enforcement. Ortenzi is the Eastern USA Regional Director of ZOE International. Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Nate Eakin, 37, of Lititz, is a 6th grade teacher at Warwick and father of three kids. Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Allan Fisher, 33, of Gordonville, will race across the United States after being inspired by the work that he sees in Zoe International and the impact they are making. Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Allen E. Fisher, 44, of Paradise, is racing for his five month old son. Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Elmer “Dutch” Fisher, 46, of Witmer, is one of the eight riders who will race across the United States. Fisher is a local pastor who was compelled to ride in the race as a way of being a disciple to others. Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Jonathan Fisher, 32, of Gordonville, was inspired as a first responder to help with the cause. Fisher is the Fire Chief of the Gordonville Fire Company. Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Matt Lapp, 38, of Lititz, enjoys the camaraderie of his fellow riders and was motivated to do something to bring attention to human trafficking. Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Sam Lapp, 40, of Paradise, enjoys cycling and is looking to bring attention to the cause. Several Lancaster County residents will take part in a cross-country, ultra-endurance bike race to raise money and awareness against human trafficking. Eight cyclists and their support teams got together on Saturday to go over their equipment, plan their strategy and take a practice ride to work out any bugs before heading to California next week where the race will start. Gordonville, June 12, 2021.
Robert Devonshire Jr. | LNP Correspondent
A 12-member crew accompanied the cyclists from Oceanside, California, to Annapolis, Maryland.
The ultra-endurance race raises more than $10 million each year for charities of the cycling teams' choice, according to RAAM's website.
"They're all just guys who love cycling and really connected with what ZOE is doing," cyclist Brad Ortenzi, 53, of Lititz, told LNP|LancasterOnline before heading to the starting line.
Read more about why these Lancastrians wanted to race across the nation in our previous reporting: