A cycling team from Lancaster County was the first relay team to complete the Race Across America (RAAM), an annual, 3,000-mile ultra-endurance cycling race from California to Maryland.

The eight-man team is made up of Nate Eakin, Matt Lapp, Allen Fisher, Sam Lapp, Elmer Fisher, Johnathan Fisher, Allan Fisher and Brad Ortenzi. They beat out six other teams from across the country.

Departing Saturday from Oceanside, California, the team finished in just over five days and 17 hours. The total distance was little more than 3,030 miles. (Their route and statistics can be found here.)

Friday afternoon, the team was averaging 21 mph riding through Maryland.

A team spokeswoman confirmed the victory about 3:25 p.m.

The cyclists were riding to raise money for ZOE International, a nonprofit with a mission to "reach every person with God's love and rescue every child from human trafficking," in the US, Thailand, Mexico, Japan and Australia, according to a press release.

As of Friday afternoon, the team had raise $275,264.46 for ZOE International. That's more than $25,000 over their initial goal of $250,000.

A 12-member crew accompanied the cyclists from Oceanside, California, to Annapolis, Maryland.

The ultra-endurance race raises more than $10 million each year for charities of the cycling teams' choice, according to RAAM's website.

"They're all just guys who love cycling and really connected with what ZOE is doing," cyclist Brad Ortenzi, 53, of Lititz, told LNP|LancasterOnline before heading to the starting line.

