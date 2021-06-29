The eight members of Team ZOE were in disbelief as they were approaching the finish line in Annapolis, Maryland on Friday.

The Lancaster County cyclists, accompanied by a 12-member support crew, were the first team to finish the 3,036-mile Race Across America.

“We were quite honestly a little surprised that we pulled it off,” said Brad Ortenzi, the team’s 53-year-old leader.

After having finished in third place two years ago in their first attempt at the annual ultra-endurance cycling competition, Team ZOE thought they had a shot at winning it all this time around.

Even then, Ortenzi said they couldn’t have guessed that they’d finish in first place, finishing in at six days, 27 minutes.

“We learned a lot from 2019,” he said, “but you never know exactly until you get into the heat of things.”

The team jumped out to an early lead after departing from Oceanside, California on June 19, clinging on to first place as they continued across the continental United States.

Scorching desert heat in California and Arizona presented Team ZOE’s first big challenge, reaching temperatures of 110 degrees in the middle of the night.

“I do remember being intimidated as we descended into Death Valley,” Ortenzi said. “The vast nothingness that felt like a 120-degree oven was a bit overwhelming.”

Learning from their experience in 2019, the members of Team ZOE spent plenty of time training on bicycles built for little or no elevation that helped them pull away from the competition once they hit the flatter plains in the interior west, at times averaging speeds of 24 or 25 miles per hour for an entire day. Ortenzi said the team was traveling so fast that they didn’t have much time to take in their surroundings.

But even with their rapid pace, Ortenzi said Team ZOE couldn’t risk becoming complacent with their lead.

“You always have the stress of trying to scrap every second, every inch out of those 3,000 miles,” he said. “Anything you can do to save a second or a couple of seconds, we were always doing that.”

That stress never dissipated throughout the race as the team dealt with flat tires on bicycles and crew vehicles, among other challenges, Ortenzi said.

For every obstacle they faced, the team’s support crew also contingency plans in place.

“We really didn’t lose more than a few seconds each time because they got on it immediately,” Ortenzi said.

Team ZOE was closely trailed through much of the race by an experienced group of cyclists from Oceanside, California, consisting mostly of law enforcement and firefighters.

Ortenzi described the team, who edged out Team ZOE in 2019, as “studs.”

“We knew if we made one mistake that they would have been on us,” he said. “They chased us all the way across the country.”

The members of Team ZOE didn’t start gaining confidence in their chances of victory until their lead started growing in the mountainous Appalachian region, Ortenzi said.

It wasn’t until they crossed the finish line at 12:58 p.m. Friday that the members of Team ZOE allowed themselves to celebrate.

“It was an emotional release,” Ortenzi said. “There were tears, there were yells, there were screams.”

Team members had just endured a grueling 3,000-mile cross-country trek that pushed their physical capabilities to the limit on little sleep.

“A few of us have a kind of fog, still,” Ortenzi said.

The days since their victory have seen a nearly endless stream of congratulatory calls, texts, emails and social media messages.

“The outpouring of support from Lancaster County has been just amazing,” Ortenzi said. “People have crawled out of the woodwork that we didn’t know were watching.”

More importantly for the members of Team ZOE, nearly $280,000 was raised for ZOE International, the team’s sponsored charity, according to the international nonprofit’s website, well above their initial goal of $250,000.

Ortenzi, also ZOE’s Eastern U.S. Regional Director, said that figure doesn’t include promised money through corporate sponsors and other foundations, estimating that somewhere north of $350,000 was raised for the organization to combat child sex trafficking across the globe.

“We couldn’t be any more pleased with the way that people came out of the woodwork and just started paying attention to what ZOE is doing,” he said.

Ortenzi said the members of Team ZOE prepared meticulously for RAAM, beginning their physical training a year ago and other preparations months before that.

“And when it finally comes to fruition you kind of have that Christmas morning feeling,” he said.