A new program to resolve credit card debt cases will begin Jan. 1 in Lancaster County Court. All cases that previously would have involved litigation will instead go into an alternative resolution program.

The idea behind the credit card collection diversion program is to bring debtors and creditors together to work out their problems. The program is similar to the residential mortgage foreclosure diversion program created earlier this year; court officials wanted to get that in place first.

That program started in August and had handled 72 cases as of Friday. That relatively low number reflects foreclosure moratoriums associated with pandemic, and the numbers will likely increase in the first quarter of 2022, according to program administrator Katherine Hecker. She noted that in 2019 there were 524 foreclosure cases here.

Another goal of the new credit card program is to reduce the burden on the court system.

“We have a tremendous volume of credit card collection,” President Judge David Ashworth said Friday.

In discussing the programs earlier this year, Ashworth said companies buy consumer credit card debt and sue with the expectation that the debtholder won’t respond and the company will win a default judgment.

But companies don’t always use the correct forms, or they fill them out incorrectly, leading to such cases being thrown out and possibly refiled. They can also drag on: One case for $14,000 took six years to resolve and settled for $4,000, which was all the credit card company could prove was owed.

The credit card diversion program works just like the mortgage foreclosure program:

Once a court action is filed, the parties will automatically be enrolled. Debtors must undergo financial counseling, a case management order will set groundwork for the parties to share information, and a conciliation conference will be scheduled.

“If you’re in financial straits … you probably don’t have an attorney, so it can be daunting,” Hecker said. Having an attorney is not necessary for a debt holder, but program administrators can help a client find a free or low-cost attorney.

Hecker stressed the program isn’t about shirking debt, but instead is about helping someone with credit card debt resolve that and get on better financial footing.

As of Friday, 777 credit card debt cases had been filed in Lancaster County this year, Hecker said. Last year, 583 cases were filed – a decrease likely due to the pandemic. In 2019, some 781 cases were filed.

Credit card cases accounted for 16% of civil cases in the county based on data between 2015 and 2019. Foreclosure cases accounted for 23.4% during that time. Both figures are above state averages.