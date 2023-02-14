Brandy Brown was enjoying Sunday brunch at Lancaster’s Amanita Cafe in late January when she looked out the window and saw something she’d only seen in movies: a marriage proposal.

“You see that on TV, but to see it in-person like that was really sweet,” says Brown, of York County, who was dining with her boyfriend and 10-month-old daughter. “It was such a beautiful moment, so we snapped a couple pictures.”

The happy couple didn’t come into the Walnut Street cafe after the proposal. Thinking the couple might like to have the photos, Brown contacted Benita Robledo, Amanita’s co-owner and social media manager, to see if she could track down the couple.

Robledo, who recently moved with her husband from Lancaster to Los Angeles, posted to the cafe’s Facebook and Instagram accounts asking if anyone knew the couple who got engaged outside of Amanita that morning, in hopes of connecting them to Brown’s photos.

Two days later, there was another post from Amanita congratulating Chad Stine and Josslyn Howard – a WGAL anchor – on their engagement. Robledo passed along Brown’s pictures to Stine and asked for permission to share their love story with the cafe’s social media followers; the couple agreed. That post, which included pictures taken by Stine’s brother, garnered over 400 likes on Instagram.

“It was really fun to share the story and bring people in in a positive way,” says Robledo. “On social media, we see so much negative stuff or people trying to sell you stuff, and it can feel like there's not a lot of human connection on the internet. So to have an instance where people actually connected to help other individuals have a better experience and celebrate love is a pretty special experience to be a part of.”

Stine, of Palmyra, and Howard, of East Petersburg, both 27, hadn’t yet dined at Amanita Cafe when they got engaged. But the building where the cafe is located holds special meaning for them.

The cafe, which opened in October, is in the space formerly occupied by Blade and Spade, where Stine and Howard had their first date - as friends. But Stine said he came out of the first four-hour long coffee date knowing they’d be more than friends one day.

“After the first date, I actually called my two best friends and said, ‘I think I just got coffee with my wife,’ ” Stine says. “It was very out of character for me, so they knew it was serious.”

On Jan. 29, the couple’s one-year anniversary of that coffee date, Stine and Howard attended church together at LCBC’s Lancaster city location with plans to walk around the city after.

Howard didn’t realize Stine had bigger plans. He’d contacted a local photographer to come take pictures around outside of Amanita Cafe when he’d be proposing around 12:15. But in the middle of the church service, around 11:45, Stine received a text message from the photographer saying there was an emergency and they couldn’t make it. Then Stine saw the photographer accidently texted Howard, too.

Luckily, Howard dismissed the text as spam.

Stine decided to go ahead with the plan.

When Stine, who works as a relationship manager at Members First Federal Credit Union, popped the question to Howard, she was speechless - a rare occurrence for the bright and bubbly weekend morning anchor for WGAL News 8 Today.

“It was like the lights were on, but no one was home. I was shocked and just had tunnel vision, looking at the ring,” says Howard. “I didn't expect that at all. It set in maybe 30 seconds later, but it felt like an eternity.”

The couple was excited to see Brown’s photos and the reaction they got online. Plus, Amanita treated the couple to a congratulatory brunch.

“We started seeing comments people were posting and it was just so sweet,” says Howard. “We really appreciated it. It made our special moment feel even more special that some people enjoyed seeing it.”

The couple plans to wed in October.