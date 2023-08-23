A Lancaster couple with roots in Uganda whose son drowned Saturday is asking for help to send their son’s body back to his homeland for a funeral.

Shaakir Kisubi, 12, drowned Saturday at Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County during a family outing with friends before returning to school. Emergency crews rescued and tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the boy.

Shaakir came from Uganda to Lancaster a year ago to join his father, who had been working in the United States for 10 years. Shaakir was a student at Abraham Lincoln Middle School and was the oldest of his three other siblings, according to his father.

Now the family is raising funds to take him back to Uganda.

“Anything would make a difference,” said Hakim Kisubi, Shaakir’s father. “Right now, I'm focusing on getting him back home.”

Hakim Kisubi said many of the reasons they want to take Shaakir to Uganda are tied to their culture, and they want to return him to the family they have there.

The family is trying to raise $25,000 on GoFundMe to cover travel and funeral expenses. As of Wednesday morning, the family raised nearly $14,000. The family’s GoFundMe page can be found at lanc.news/Shaakir.