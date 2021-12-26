The year 2021 was arguably another arduous one for Lancaster County.

It started with political turmoil – the infamous and illegal breach of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of the president’s supporters – that led to charges against several county residents. Months later came the revelation that a group of white nationalists met in a historic local barn in 2020 to form a political party.

Mass vaccination efforts launched against a virus that has fundamentally changed our lives, in one way or another, allowed a return to work, entertainment, travel, family and friends, but garnered pushback from many county residents, including some health care workers, over vaccine mandates.

Debate and court fights raged over virus-mitigation strategies, like masking, as the COVID-19 pandemic reached into a second year and businesses searched for ways to rebound.

In an intensely local story that gained national attention, a 34-year-old Paradise Township man confessed to the slaying of a young Amish woman, leading investigators to her body 10 months after her disappearance.

Violence struck Park City Center mall, as gunshots rang out on a Sunday over the piped-in music of the local shopping center, sending customers and employees fleeing for cover and leaving four people wounded.

And a sophisticated ransomware attack hampered publication of the community newspaper charged with reporting all of this, and more.

LNP | LancasterOnline asked readers to vote for what they saw as the most important local stories of 2021 from a collection chosen by our staff. We tallied votes for each story, ranking them from most to least votes.

Here are the top 10 local stories of 2021.

1. Lancaster County men charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection

An insurrectionist mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, interrupting the constitutionally mandated certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. They came at the invitation of then-President Donald Trump, who spent the weeks after the November 2020 election pushing false claims of widespread voter fraud and lobbying his vice president and Republican members of Congress to try to overturn the counting of the electoral votes. After hearing Trump allege election fraud that morning, thousands of Trump supporters brutally beat Capitol police and broke into the building, halting the election certification for six hours until order was restored.

Several Lancaster County residents went to hear Trump’s speech, many traveling down on chartered buses.

A handful were later arrested on charges includingassaulting a police officer,obstruction andentering and remaining in a restricted building.

Michael J. Lopatic Sr. of Manheim Township was arrested at his home Feb. 3 and released pending trial in April. The 57-year-old former U.S. Marine is charged with repeatedly punching one police officer in the head outside the Capitol and ripping the body camera off a second officer and later throwing it away. A trial has not been scheduled.

Samuel Lazar of Ephrata was arrested at his home July 26; last month, a federal judge ordered that he remain in jail while his case proceeds. He is charged with assault and obstruction-related crimes. Video footage of the insurrection shows Lazar spraying police, taunting them and urging others to “take their guns.” Lazar’s appearance earned him the hashtag #facepaintblowhard by online vigilantes who have been trying to identify the hundreds of people in photos posted to the FBI’s website.

Edward McAlanis, East Cocalico Township’s former recreation board chairman, pleaded guilty in November to one count of parading in a restricted government building, as part of a plea agreement. McAlanis, 41, also was charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and violent entry.

Those charges will be dismissed at his Feb. 15 sentencing. He faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison and/or a $10,000 fine. McAlanis told the judge he was not there for any violent or malicious purpose, but had been "observing everything" and "helping police." He said he was only in the Rotunda of the Capitol for about 10 minutes.

McAlanis' arrest came after police were tipped to his participation by friends who provided photographs of him in the Capitol. He took an indefinite leave of absence from the recreation board Aug. 19, saying he did not want to be a distraction.

Click here to read more about Pennsylvanians in the Jan. 6 riot.

2. Justo Smoker admits killing Amish teen Linda Stoltzfoos

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams called it an “extraordinarily rare” crime, one that gripped at the emotions and touched the lives of people far from the insular Amish community in Upper Leacock Township of which the victim, 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, was a member.

Kidnapped by a stranger less than a half-mile from her family’s home on Father’s Day 2020. Sexually assaulted, according to the autopsy. Choked, strangled and stabbed. Her body buried, unearthed days later and then reburied -- almost certainly never to be found.

Justo Roberto Smoker, 35, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, kidnapping and related charges that will put him behind bars for 35 1/2 years to 71 years -- the maximum possible. At the time he killed Stoltzfoos, he had been on parole for about 15 months for armed robberies committed with his brother.

In his confession, Smoker admitted abducting Stoltzfoos and driving her to an area in Ronks where he choked her by placing his arm under her neck until she stopped moving, then strangled her with shoelaces around her neck until she stopped breathing. He then stabbed her once in the neck to make sure she was dead.

Smoker buried her body in some woods near a Harvest Drive business. Two days later, upon realizing that the area was close to where Stoltzfoos lived, he dug her body up and reburied it on Amtrak property behind Dutchland Inc., on Route 41 south of Gap. Smoker worked at Dutchland at the time.

Stoltzfoos was given a proper burial April 26 at the Myers Cemetery on East Eby Road, a couple miles from the Stoltzfoos family home.

Click here to read more.

3. White nationalists staged a 2020 political rally in a historic Lancaster County barn

A group of notorious white nationalists met secretly in a historic Lancaster County barn in 2020. An LNP | LancasterOnline investigation looked at who was there and why they chose Lancaster County to announce the establishment of a political party whose platform is to preserve and protect the white European majority in the U.S.

“You cannot have a nation of justice, a nation of liberty, without a white majority forever,” National Justice Party Chairman Mike Peinovich said to raucous applause from the crowd in the Millersville Pike barn, shown in a video posted online by organizers, stating that “races don’t necessarily need to mix together all the time.”

The barn is owned by Charles Bausman, a figure with ties to the “Stop the Steal” movement who has spent much of his adult life in Russia. Bausman quietly settled in Lancaster, the home of his ancestors, in late 2018, months after penning a lengthy essay on the “Jew taboo” that drew international backlash. Bausman purchased the nearly 5-acre property at 1630 Millersville Pike for $450,000 in 2020 and soon began allowing two white nationalists to list it as a home address.

The gathering at Bausman’s property went largely unnoticed at the time by neighbors and law enforcement but suggests the white nationalist group sees the traditionally conservative southcentral Pennsylvania region as fertile ground for recruiting new members as the population grows more ethnically and politically diverse, experts said.

Click here to read more.

4. School mask mandate debate roils districts, courts

As COVID-19 cases rose at the start of an in-person 2021-22 school year, and with vaccinations not yet available for children under 12, the administration of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf instituted a statewide mandate for masks inside K-12 school buildings and child care facilities.

The mask mandate led to parents demonstrating at schools and facing off with school boards to voice their displeasure, student-led protests supporting mask wearing, politicians rejecting Wolf’s then-proposed mandate and law enforcement saying they would not prosecute school officials that violate the state’s mask order. The issue cropped up in school board races throughout the county, including the hotly contested Manheim Township and Elizabethtown races.

Ultimately, the state Supreme Court threw out the mandate in a December ruling that upheld a lower-court decision that the mandate was imposed by Wolf’s acting health secretary without legal authorization, according to the Associated Press. The lower court found Pennsylvania’s disease control law does not give health secretaries “the blanket authority to create new rules and regulations out of whole cloth, provided they are related in some way to the control of disease or can otherwise be characterized as disease control measures.”

The Wolf administration said in November that decisions about masking would return to local districts starting in January.

Click here to read more on masking and school politics.

5. Tie: Mass vaccination center opens, and vaccine mandates split health care workers

Two (related) stories garnered the same amount of votes, to land at number 5 on this list: the opening of Vaccinate Lancaster, and the rift between hospitals and some health care workers over vaccine mandates.

Almost a year to the day after Lancaster County reported its first case of COVID-19, the doors of a mass vaccination center opened in the space formerly occupied by The Bon-Ton at Park City Center.

Vaccinate Lancaster opened March 10 with capacity to vaccinate up to 6,000 people a day. That goal was never realized. The mass vaccination site peaked at 5,831 doses given April 20. While the site averaged 2,400 doses a day, April was the busiest month. Vaccinators gave shots to more than 5,000 people on six separate days between April 9 and April 21, according to data provided by Vaccinate Lancaster Coalition, the public-private partnership behind the mass vaccination site.

The center, which opened three months after a Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health doctor became the first person in the county to receive the vaccine, administered more than 238,000 shots before closing its doors in early June.

The opening of the center tied for fifth among readers with another vaccination topic – workplace mandates.

Vaccine mandates at local hospitals pitted some unvaccinated employees against their employers, as Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health in May became the first health system in Lancaster County to require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Though an organized group of workers pushed back, the policy went into effect Sept. 1 across all Penn Medicine hospitals, and WellSpan Health joined LG Health with its own mandate in October.

Pennsylvania Informed Consent Advocates (PICA), which sprung into existence in response to the mandate, worked with another grassroots organization opposed to COVID-19 mitigation strategies, FreePA, to hold protests and collect signatures in opposition to the policy.

That fight spawned an October lawsuit against the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which includes LG Health. Filed by PICA in the U.S. District for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the suit alleges the mandate violates employees’ First Amendment rights to free speech and is seeking damages. The suit is pending before the court.

At the time LGH announced the mandate in May, roughly 66% of its more than 9,700 employees were fully vaccinated. Just before the Sept. 1 deadline for compliance, the percentage of vaccinated and exempt employees was greater than 94%. Roughly 2% of the 38,000 personnel employed by the Penn Medicine health system — including LG Health staff — have received a religious or medical exemption to the vaccine mandate.

Click here for more COVID-19 news.

6. Panic, chaos during Park City shooting

Gunshots rang out over the steadily piped-in background music at Park City Center in Lancaster, turning what would have been an ordinary Sunday in October into one of “total chaos and panic” for shoppers and employees sent fleeing for cover.

Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez, 16, is accused of shooting three people. He waived his arraignment and entered a not guilty plea this month. Sanchez, who is being tried as an adult and held in the Lancaster County Prison without bail, is charged with two counts of attempted homicide, four counts of aggravated assault and 52 counts of reckless endangerment -- for the people who were in the area during the Oct. 17 shooting. He’s also charged with firearms violations and receiving stolen property because the gun involved was reported stolen in September in Lebanon County.

The attempted homicide charges are for allegedly shooting Elijah Deliz, 18, and a woman bystander who was hit in the elbow as she walked with her 5-year-old son about 20 yards behind Deliz. The aggravated assault charges are for shooting the woman and Deliz, as well as Sergio Vargas, 30, who was with Deliz, and for injuries suffered by an 85-year-old woman who was trampled as people fled the mall.

An unidentified, armed, 50-year-old civilian hurried to the scene and fired three times, striking Sanchez at least once, and kept him on the ground until police arrived. District Attorney Heather Adams credited the armed man with likely preventing other people from serious injury or death, saying his actions were justified.

Shoppers and employees told stories of running for cover, crowding into store bathrooms, trying to help each other and trying to escape.

Click here to read more.

7. Ransomware hits LNP Media Group

Foreign ransomware extortionists targeted Steinman Communicationsin an attack that disrupted the production of LNP and LNP Media Group’s other publications. Company executives described it as a sophisticated criminal attack that limited the company’s ability to publish a complete newspaper.

The attackers, whose individual identities have not been disclosed, demanded the 227-year-old news organization pay an undisclosed sum of money in return for unlocking critical files typically used in printing the daily LNP and LNP Media Group’s other publications. Company officials, who discovered the attack Sept. 30, reported the matter to the FBI and said there was no evidence the cyberattacker obtained subscriber payment information.

“While the ransomware attack itself was short-lived, the aftermath was significant to our operation,” Caroline Muraro, president of LNP Media Group, said Tuesday. “We are about 93% back to pre-attack IT operations.”

“Attacks like the one we experienced at Steinman Communications are a fact of life in this day and age,” Shane Zimmerman, president of Steinman Communications, said Tuesday.

“We have learned from a number of our colleagues in the business community that their businesses have also been victimized by cyberattacks. They affect companies, both large and small, throughout the United States and around the world,” Zimmerman said, adding that the company has no comment on questions or speculations related to ransom. “We were fortunate to have an extraordinary team of employees prepared to respond to the situation. Infrastructure, protocols and a team of outside advisors were all leveraged to ensure the company continued operations on an uninterrupted basis throughout the ordeal. Looking back, this was truly a heroic feat by our team.”

Click here to read more.

8. Businesses returned, but many employees didn’t

The worst labor shortage in memory gripped the local -- and national -- economy for more than a year, despite efforts by employers to woo potential workers off the sidelines.

As restaurant restrictions loosened and then were lifted, owners struggled to find the staff to fill shifts and meet demand. A year of changing rules for restaurants to help contain COVID-19 infections prompted some workers to leave the industry entirely. In addition, many laid-off restaurant workers in Lancaster County were able to be more selective on returning to work thanks, in part, to enhanced unemployment benefits that were greater than the average 2019 pay for their positions (that extra pay expired in September).

Many employers across industries bumped the minimum hourly pay to $15 to attract workers, and some began offering sign-on bonuses and incentives.

Heading into the holiday season – the retail sector’s busiest two months of the year – already short-handed employers needed even more workers. Employers rolled out a new wave of pay hikes, sign-on bonuses and referral bonuses.

“That’s what the market is dictating now,” said Blake Dudek, president and chief operating officer of the Jay Group, whose biggest business is e-commerce fulfillment for its corporate clients. “It’s a pretty expensive proposition.”

“There’s a bidding war for employees,” said Howard Rhinier, secretary-treasurer and principal officer for Teamsters Local 771, which represents hourly workers at United Parcel Service’s East Petersburg terminal.

Click here to read more.

9. Census data show county’s growth slows, population diversifies

Data from the 2020 census released in August by the U.S. Census Bureau shows the6.5% increase in Lancaster County’s population over the past decadecame entirely from nonwhite populations.

The pace of growth for Lancaster County was the slowest in more than 100 years. The county’s population grew to 552,984 in 2020. It was the seventh-fastest growing of Pennsylvania's 67 counties. Lancaster and its surrounding counties – Berks, Chester, Dauphin, Lebanon and York – made up nearly half of the state’s overall growth of 300,321 since 2010.

The fastest growth among local municipalities were townships: Pequea (18.9%), Penn (16.2%), Lancaster (15.4%) and Manheim (15.3%). Several boroughs and Lancaster city lost population over the past 10 years. The city saw a 2.2% decrease in people since 2010.

The county’s racial and ethnic makeup also continued to diversify. The 2020 Census data show white people make up 81.9% of the county’s population, compared to 88.6% in 2010 and 91.5% in 2000. In other race categories, those who only identify as Black or African-American ticked up to 4% of the county’s population in the newest Census, and people who stated they were only Asian grew to 2.6% of the county. The data also showed far more people claimed two or more races, 6.3% of the county’s population, compared to 2% in 2010.

The Hispanic/Latino population increased to 11.1% of the county’s population in 2020, compared to 8.6% a decade ago. The Census uses Hispanic or Latino origin as an independent category from race.

Click here to read more.

10. Manheim mom mourned after fatal N.C. shooting

A Manheim mother of six wasfatally shot in a North Carolina road-rage incident in March as she andher husband were on their way tovacation in South Carolina.

Julie Eberly, 47, whose family described her as "a beautiful, loving, generous and giving person,” was shot and killed near Lumberton, North Carolina, while she sat in the passenger seat of a car driven by her husband, Ryan. One by one, those in attendance at Manheim Brethren in Christ Church for her memorial service painted a picture of Julie Eberly as a woman of deep faith and a big heart, who loved other people’s children as if they were her own.

"Ryan and Julie laid the foundation for their family first, and then they built the foundation for a new home," Susan Eberly, Julie's mother-in-law, said. "Julie left a tremendous amount of love behind.”

Dejywan R. Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, North Carolina, was arrested in April at an apartment complex in Lumberton. Police charged him with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in connection with the shooting.

Click here to read more.

Here are the other local stories that were considered, with the summaries that accompanied the initial poll of readers.

11. Tie: County plans new prison; 2021 sees unusually violent homicides

– Lancaster County officials eye a 75-acre Lancaster Township farm as the site for a new 45-acre county prison, which would open the door for new development on the 5-acre site of the current 170-year-old prison.

– This year included several violent and unusual homicide cases, including a murder-suicide home explosion in Mount Joy Township, a man accused of killing and beheading his father in Lancaster city, a man whoused a crossbow to kill his father before killing himself in Mount Joy and a 14-year-old girl charged with stabbing her sister to death in Manheim Township.

12. Ida douses Lancaster County

Remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped 8 inches of rain in parts of Lancaster County to start September, causing major flooding in some areas, including historic flooding of the Conestoga River.

13. LCBC bus crashes on way back from retreat

A chartered bus returning to the LCBC Manheim campus with 31 ninth- and 10-grade girls and church volunteerscrashed in Schuylkill County in September, severely injuring several of the girls as well as the driver.

14. Christy Mirack’s killer seeks new trial

Raymond “DJ Freez” Rowe, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to the 1992 murder of Christy Mirack,wants a new trial, claiming he is innocent in the brutal crime that went unsolved for more than 25 years.

15. County to create health council

In a move that stopped short of creating a local health department, Lancaster County commissioners voted to createa health advisory council that cannot make public health statements on behalf of the county and can only recommend strategies at the commissioners’ request.

16. L-S alum Ryan Smith dies after inspiring journey with leukemia

Lampeter-Strasburg alumRyan Smith died of acute myeloid leukemia after a journey that touched and inspired countless people from the time he was diagnosed to when he underwent a successfulstem cell transplant to when he learned thedisease had returned, leading to his decision to leave a hospital and return home to say goodbye to family and friends.

17. Former funeral director Andrew Scheid guilty

Former funeral director Andrew Scheid pleaded guilty to four counts of abuse of a corpse and no contest to four counts of tampering with public records.

18. Chaos at the Nook leads to to stampede

Twelve people were injured after hundreds of players and spectatorssuddenly fled from Spooky Nook Sports over the summer, causing some people to be trampled. Rumors of gunfire were later disproven.

19. Woman arrested in 2007 ‘Baby Mary Anne’ case

Tara Brazzle was arrested andcharged with homicide in the 2007 death of a newborn known as Baby Mary Anne.