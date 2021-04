Manheim Township was deemed the best high school in Lancaster County by the U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best High Schools list for the second year in a row.

The report, released today, detailed how each Lancaster County high school performed both on a national and state level. There are more than 17,000 high schools nationally and 678 high schools in Pennsylvania.

See how your district's high school performed below.

Manheim Township

2021 ranking: 60

2020 ranking: 68

Penn Manor

2021 ranking: 71

2020 ranking: 102

Lampeter-Strasburg

2021 ranking: 86

2020 ranking: 70

Garden Spot

2021 ranking: 95

2020 ranking: 167

Hempfield

2021 ranking: 111

2020 ranking: 91

Conestoga Valley

2021 ranking: 121

2020 ranking: 101

Ephrata

2021 ranking: 141

2020 ranking: 150

Donegal

2021 ranking: 162

2020 ranking: 183

Warwick

2021 ranking: 200

2020 ranking: 134

Cocalico

2021 ranking: 224

2020 ranking: 158

Pequea Valley

2021 ranking: 236

2020 ranking: 178

Elizabethtown Area

2021 ranking: 243

2020 ranking: 195

Manheim Central

2021 ranking: 257

2020 ranking: 232

Octorara

2021 ranking: 282

2020 ranking: 233

McCaskey Campus

2021 ranking: 322

2020 ranking: 375

Solanco

2021 ranking: 356

2020 ranking: 401

Columbia/La Academia Partnership Charter School/Phoenix Academy

2021 ranking: 518 to 678

2020 ranking: 511 to 671