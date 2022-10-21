Southern Lancaster County residents now have greater access to voter registration forms after materials were delivered Friday to Susquehannock State Park in Drumore Township.

Park Manager Nathaniel Brown confirmed materials were available Friday morning in a kiosk at the county’s only state park, a few days ahead of the Oct. 24 voter registration deadline.

LNP | LancasterOnline reported Thursday that the forms were not available at Susquehannock despite a statewide initiative to make voter registration materials more widely available, which includes placing them in state parks.

Registration materials are also available at Quarryville Library in Quarryville Borough, roughly 10 miles from Susquehannock.

State parks and state-funded libraries must offer voter registration forms following an executive order from Gov. Tom Wolf requiring several state departments to provide voter registration materials and services in offices across the commonwealth.

When Wolf issued the order Sept. 7, Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said 1.7 million eligible Pennsylvania voters were not registered.

Rural parts of the county like Drumore Township often lack broadband access that would make online voter registration easy, amplifying the need for physical forms.

An LNP | LancasterOnline survey earlier this week found that many mandated voter registration centers around the county — including libraries, Susquehannock State Park and the county’s PA CareerLink office — received little guidance from the state about the rollout.

According to the Department of State, training was provided to centers after the executive order was implemented.

"All the (voter registration distribution agencies) were invited to attend the trainings. Currently, all designated VRDAs have had their VRDA coordinators attend a training and have a designated point of contact with the Department of State," a state from the department said.

Brown said Susquehannock did not originally carry voter registration forms because the park isn’t staffed. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which is responsible for overseeing the voter registration rollout at state parks, said other small state parks did not initially receive registration forms either, but the forms went to larger parks nearby.

A few county libraries also received voter registration forms for the first time Friday, including Adamstown Area Library. An employee said forms would be out for patrons to pick up at any time. The materials were sent out last Friday, more than a month after Wolf’s mandate.

In late September, the state notified some libraries via email that it had a low inventory of registration forms and encouraged locations to print their own.

At the beginning of the week, an employee at the county’s PA CareerLink office, just outside the city on Manheim Pike, said they didn’t know much about the mandate requirements and were hesitant to put out registration forms without more guidance.

The employee had questions about whether to provide stamps and the kind of signage they needed to display. Voter registration centers are required to clearly alert people that applications are available.

Trevor Monk, acting press secretary of the Department of Labor & Industry, which oversees the PA CareerLink rollout, said the state will provide signage to registration centers in the future. He said the state does not provide stamps to people who want to mail their applications.

How to register

Anyone who meets the following qualifications can vote:

– You have been a citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election.

– You have been a resident of Pennsylvania and your election district for at least 30 days before the election.

– You will be at least 18 years of age on the day of the election.

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 24.

To register in person, visit the Lancaster County voter registration office at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117, in Lancaster.

Register online at the Pennsylvania Department of State voter registration website, register.votespa.com, or download the Pennsylvania voter registration application in English at lanc.news/registerEnglish, or Spanish at lanc.news/registerSpanish