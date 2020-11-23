Pennsylvania’s seven-day COVID-19 percent positivity rate — the percentage of tests that are positive — has nearly doubled since the beginning of November, state health department data released Monday shows.

At the beginning of the month, Pennsylvania’s positivity rate was 6.9%. Last week’s seven-day average was 11.1%.

In Lancaster County, 11.3% of COVID tests were positive in the past week.

State Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine last week said the rise was “one of the largest one-week rises” Pennsylvania has seen since the novel coronavirus emerged in the state eight months ago.

To mitigate viral spread, the World Health Organization recommends rates lower than 5%.

This comes as the state Department of Health on Monday reported a two-day total of 11,837 new infections. Lancaster County had 646 cases over two-days.

The daily number of COVID patients in Lancaster County is up 17, state data shows. On Monday there were 66 COVID patients at Lancaster General Hospital and 36 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

The most recent seven-day period in Lancaster County saw 674 more COVID-19 infections than the previous seven days, state data shows.

All but four Pennsylvania counties – Cameron, Pike, Sullivan and Wayne – have substantial spread.

Dr. Michael Ripchinsi, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, declined to comment, and officials with WellSpan Health and UPMC were not immediately available for comment.