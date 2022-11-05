Mirroring a troubling trend in courthouses across the country, Lancaster County’s district attorney and public defender offices are having trouble attracting applicants to fill significant vacancies.

District Attorney Heather Adams said her office is budgeted for 31 assistant district attorneys but has six openings and has had multiple prolonged openings all year.

Although the office is trying cases at a higher rate than before the pandemic, “someone can only sustain that burden for so long. I’m starting to get very worried about the heavy caseload over a prolonged period of time,” Adams told county commissioners Oct. 25.

Adams cited low pay and high workload as primary reasons for attorneys leaving the office.

Christopher Tallarico, the county’s chief public defender, said the situation is the same in his office, which has a budget for 25 public defenders. Currently, the office has four openings and another public defender is expected to leave by the end of the year, he said.

According to the county’s contract with the union representing the attorneys, the minimum starting rate for assistant district attorneys and assistant public defenders is $58,500. The three-year contract, which expires at the end of this year, increases pay 3% annually.

The assistant district attorneys and public defenders voted to form the union in May 2019. Teamsters Local 771 also represents employees in the probation and domestic relations departments.

A prosecutor who recently left the district attorney’s office to join the Department of State is now making $20,000 more per year and is able to work from home multiple days a week, Adams said.

While Adams’ office also loses attorneys to private law firms, which pay much higher salaries than the public sector, “losing ADAs to prosecution jobs in the state speaks to our salary and demands of the job here,” she said.

Cause and effect

In addition to low pay, Adams told the commissioners there’s been “a rollover effect from the criticism and negative media that law enforcement has seen in the past couple of years,” and “prosecutors’ offices are seen as part of that problem. And we’re not. We want to be part of the solution.”

Stress and work-life balance are also concerns.

Adams said in the last two years, 10 attorneys left for jobs in other government agencies. The positions all pay more, require no after-hours work, have flexible schedules and are less stressful.

“The work that we do is important and difficult work. It’s fast-paced, it’s pressure-filled. It directly impacts individuals and the safety of the community as a whole. It’s become even more laborious over the years due to increased skepticism of the rule of law and law enforcement generally,” Adams said. “Despite this, our responsibilities remain awesome: to not only achieve justice for victims and ensure the safety of the community, but also to protect the constitutional rights of the accused by securing only just convictions.”

Aside from the need to boost pay — an issue across county departments — Adams admitted she doesn’t have answers.

“I don’t know what the fix is, and that’s very difficult to say because I’m a person that wants to identify a problem and fix the problem, but I don’t know how to fix this,” she told the commissioners.

Commissioner Josh Parsons, a former assistant district attorney who has taught trial advocacy at Penn State Dickinson Law, agreed with Adams on the problem.

“I can see that there’s been a change and that law students seem (more) steered away from these kinds of jobs than they used to be,” he said, citing the need to educate prospective lawyers about the value of working in the public sector. “You have to talk to them about the incredible experience you can get in the courtroom that you can’t get anywhere else.”

Parsons suggested expanding the district attorney’s internship programs. He and Commissioner Trescot agreed that intern pay could be increased from the $12 an hour they earn now.

Trescot also suggested expanding the use of paralegals and support staff. Adams said assistant district attorneys have been doing more administrative work than they should be doing. She said she will evaluate the suggestions.

A broader issue

Greg Rowe, executive director of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association, and Sara Jacobson, executive director of the Public Defender Association of Pennsylvania, said the issues in Lancaster are playing out elsewhere.

Jacobson referred to public defender staffing issues as a crisis.

“Public defender offices across the state have openings. Many have multiple openings. Some have as many as a third of the slots they have open,” she said.

And that has ramifications.

“Where there are fewer public defenders to do the work, each of them has to take on more cases … and that’s less time they have to spend on each individual client,” Jacobson said.

She said the situation is so bad that Luzerne County stopped representing nonincarcerated people charged with misdemeanors.

Luzerne County Chief Public Defender Steven Greenwald told the Times Leader for a Sept. 12 story that his office was down to 20 attorneys, with eight open positions.“It’s been a problem for years now and has gotten to the point where it’s not going to go away and is no longer sustainable,” the paper quoted Greenwald as saying. “I can struggle without two or three lawyers, but when we’re down eight, it’s just not possible to do the job properly.”

Greenwald also told the paper he wasn’t certain his office was meeting its statutory obligation of providing public defense for people with misdemeanors and all cases where incarceration is a possibility.

So far, the situation in Lancaster County isn’t as dire.

Tallarico said that despite vacancies, “our office is constitutionally required to represent adults and juveniles for any court hearing that could result in a loss of liberty, and we have every intention to continue meeting this duty.”

Adams, in written comments to the commissioners last month, said if the situation isn’t corrected, “our ability to operate will be severely hampered.”

Adams on Thursday said the situation “has not affected who we prosecute, but I felt it important to highlight this issue before it gets to a point where we have to evaluate what court assignments we can staff.”

President Judge David Ashworth said he was aware of staffing shortages, but so far, Adams and Tallarico “have both done a commendable job of doing their best to make sure those shortages have not negatively impacted court operations.

“There are times when attorneys are stretched thin, but overall we’ve made things work,” he said. “Of course, if the shortages are allowed to continue, we will experience problems and a delay in the administration of justice.”

Jacobson said one issue for public defender offices in Pennsylvania is that, unlike district attorney offices, the state does not provide public funding for them; funding is provided by counties. Pennsylvania is one of just two states that does not provide state funding.

Senate Bill 1317, recently passed by the Senate and referred to the House Judiciary Committee, would provide for indigent defense funding from the state, she said.

“That’s part of the problem (of) not having uniform funding: If public defenders offices are in a community where they don’t value indigent defense, then the county is likely to fund them less,” she said.

‘Noble profession’

To try to solve the problem, Rowe said the prosecutors association has had attorneys visit law schools to talk about the merits of a career as a prosecutor.

“Regardless of what unit you’re in — if you’re trying homicides, if you’re working in diversion courts — what you do affects people’s lives on a daily basis in a very important area of public safety,” Rowe said Wednesday. “It’s interesting work, right? I mean, this is real life. These are events that happen in your community. It’s not sort of theoretical, textbook situations.”

The association has also been talking about the federal government’s Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, which is designed to encourage people to go into public service and forgives the balance of debt for participants who make loan payments for the 10 years they work in public service.

“There are some financial benefits from going into a noble profession,” Rowe said.

Jacobson agreed.

“Victims of crimes, and people who are arrested and charged with committing crimes, need lawyers who have enough time and attention to spend on their case,” she said. “And if there are fewer DAs and PDs, the folks that are left have less time to spend on each case. And the people who suffer for it, it’s all of us.”