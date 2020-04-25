Lancaster County’s courts, which have been closed to all but essential business, will gradually start to reopen.

Key word: Gradual. And don’t expect to get called for jury duty anytime soon.

President Judge David Ashworth on Friday extended through the end of May an emergency declaration that governs court operations.

The order is “to begin the gradual re-opening of the Lancaster County Court system in a safe, efficient manner while adhering to (federal and state health) guidelines in order to protect all court personnel, court users and the public,” it reads.

Non-jury civil and criminal trials may resume. Ashworth said he and other court officials are trying to figure how to reconfigure the courthouse to allow for them.

One area is being evaluated as an area where witnesses could testify remotely. Another area might handle guilty pleas and another, custody matters.

“We’re trying to identify as many stations as we possibly can on the first floor that would not require people to wander around the courthouse,” Ashworth said Friday. “We’re really trying to be creative here.”

Anyone coming into the courthouse will have to wear a mask; if they don’t have their own, the county has secured some, Ashworth said.

Criminal jury trials are off at least until July. One concern for Ashworth: Jury duty notices have to be sent out 30 days ahead. What if 300 notices are sent, but, because people are rightfully concerned about COVID19, only 50 people show up?

“I don’t want to create an environment where it’s doomed to fail even before it starts,” he said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Civil jury trials could start earlier.

A sheriff sale will take place in May 27. Those happen every other month, so none have been missed.

“It’s actually is going to be the first event that might draw more than a few people and we’re taking a lot of precautionary steps,” Ashworth said.

Sheriff sales usually draw 50 to 75 people and generate money for the Lancaster County Bar Association in legal ads and for municipalities in tax revenue, so it’s important they can take place, he said.

In keeping with social distancing, the sales will be held in the old courthouse’s large ceremonial courtroom. People will sit spaced apart and staggered in rows. That will accommodate about 45 people, Ashworth said.

Tape will direct those who can walk through the main building to the courtroom; elevators will be reserved for those who need them.

And district courts throughout the county will be able to resume preliminary hearings. They usually hold 500 a month, so Ashworth estimated they have a backlog of about 1,000.

Those courts will use video conferencing and follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

And Ashworth’s order extends and sets deadlines for filing various legal papers.

Ashworth said there are many pieces involved in reopening the court system and while various departments may know what it takes to restart themselves, they fit into a larger world.

“The logistics of this are what’s slowing this down,” he said.