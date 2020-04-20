A retired Air Force colonel whose emergency management background includes disaster relief after a tsunami in Japan and earthquake in Haiti has a new role coordinating Lancaster County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county commissioners hired Edwin A. Hurston of Martic Township on a contractual basis as their public health emergency adviser. He will earn $1,800 weekly, Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said.

Hurston, who started last Thursday, will be the commissioners’ point person in working with hospitals, health care providers, local governments, business leaders and others who are trying to end the outbreak and plan for reopening the local economy.

As of Monday, 1,236 people have tested positive for the virus in Lancaster County. More than 100 have died.

“We wanted someone who has that logistical and on-the-ground experience during times of crisis,” D’Agostino said in an interview. “That medical operational background is what we need now and haven’t had.”

D’Agostino also said the commissioners value getting an outsider’s perspective.

“We need someone who can look at all the systems and have that independent view,” he said.

As a contracted adviser, no one will be reporting to Hurston, and he is not expected to do public briefings, D’Agostino said.

Hurston and his family moved to Lancaster County from the Washington D.C. area six years ago. In semi-retirement, he has worked as a Junior ROTC instructor for the School District of Lancaster.

Hurston is retired from the Air Force Medical Service Corps, having held command, leadership and support roles following the Japanese tsunami of 2011, the Haiti earthquake of 2010, the 2001 anthrax attack in Washington and the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack on the Pentagon, according to a county press release.

Hurston was chief of the Air Force Homeland Operations Division, chief of Medical Operations and Plans for the Air Force District of Washington, and chief of the Medical Readiness Division for the Air Force in Europe, the release says.

He has a master’s degree in emergency management and business administration and is a certified emergency manager, the release says.