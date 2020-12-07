While concentrated most heavily at a single nursing home in Denver Borough, the latest coronavirus deaths in Lancaster County have touched 20 communities, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of county data shows.

Of the 48 deaths reported here since Nov. 30 by Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, six occurred in late November and there have been 42 in the first week of December. They represent a sharp increase in the pandemic's pace of COVID-19 deaths, which now total 552 since March.

The most recent 48 deaths have been scattered across 20 of the county’s 60 municipalities, the analysis shows.

Twenty of the deaths were in Denver Borough — mostly at The Garden at Stevens nursing home, where the tally is now at 30.

The recent losses of life were much smaller in other communities. Three of the latest deaths were residents of Ephrata Township and two each were residents of Lancaster city and the townships of Leacock, Paradise, Penn, West Hempfield and West Lampeter.

Twelve communities had one death each: Clay Township, East Cocalico Township, Elizabethtown Borough, Elizabeth Township, Lancaster Township, Manheim Township, Marietta Borough, Mount Joy Township, New Holland Borough, Providence Township, West Cocalico Township and West Donegal Township.

Mount Joy Township and Marietta Borough are the latest communities to experience their first COVID-19 deaths, joining the list in December. Only 12 of the county’s 60 municipalities have yet to experience a COVID-19 death.

They are the boroughs of Adamstown, Mount Joy, Terre Hill, Quarryville and Strasburg, and the townships of Conestoga, Conoy, East Donegal, Eden, Little Britain, Martic and Pequea.

Since late March, there have been 552 COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County. Here are the 10 communities with the highest cumulative death toll. Many of the deaths were residents of nursing homes or other long-term-care facilities that had outbreaks earlier in the pandemic:

Lancaster Township - 136

Manheim Township - 64

Lititz Borough - 33

Denver Borough - 32

East Hempfield Twp. - 32

Lancaster City - 31

Ephrata Borough - 23

West Lampeter Twp. - 21

Rapho Township - 15

West Earl Township - 15