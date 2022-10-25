Lancaster County government’s human resources director is leaving her post to take on the same role for Chester County at a substantially higher salary.

Michelle Gallo’s last day working at Lancaster County is scheduled for Dec. 2, Commissioner John Trescot confirmed Tuesday.

Chester County commissioners today are expected to vote to approve Gallo’s $132,500 salary, an impressive leap from her Lancaster County annual salary of $87,990.

Gallo did not respond to an emailed request for comment Tuesday. An automatic reply stated she was off work until Wednesday.

“We're sorry to lose her, she was very professional,” Trescot said. “She did tremendous work on our review of salaries, negotiations with unions and setting in policies and procedures,” and managing new recruitment initiatives.

Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said he wished Gallo well in her next chapter. “During her tenure she continued to modernize and improve services to our team members at the county,” he said via text message.

Gallo joined the county government in March 2021, after holding similar positions for major area private employers like High Companies and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Gallo oversaw the county’s HR department during a challenging period. By the time of her hiring, the coronavirus pandemic had exacerbated staffing shortages various departments were facing.

The HR department will carry on without her while county officials search for her replacement, Trescot said.

“Michelle leaves us with a good, strong staff to keep us going as they need to go, but we'll have to replace that position and it will be very tough to find someone to fill her capabilities,” Trescot said.

During Gallo’s tenure, the board of commissioners approved several modifications to collective bargaining agreements with public-sector unions representing sheriff’s deputies, corrections officers and clerical staff in some county offices. They included wage increases and retention bonuses.

This year, Gallo led a comprehensive study of employee pay at the county, comparing the wages and salaries for Lancaster County workers with other Pennsylvania counties as well as Bureau of Labor Statistics data on private sector employers. That effort contributed to an effort by officials to establish a $15-an-hour minimum wage for county employees, affecting about 200 of the county’s roughly 1,650-member workforce.

The compensation study incorporated positions at all staff levels, including Gallo’s own job as HR director. The study found that among seven other counties, including York, Luzerne and Cumberland, HR directors earned an average of $47 an hour. At Lancaster County, Gallo has been earning $42.30 an hour.

At Chester County, Gallo is due to earn about $63.70 an hour, more than any other HR employee at counties included in the study. If Chester County commissioners approve her hire, she will start Dec. 5.