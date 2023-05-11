EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally published on May 20, 2015.

To celebrate the nicer weather, we thought we'd revisit a previous story that offers an idea of what you can do to take advantage of the gorgeous weather.

Here are 10 spots throughout Lancaster County that offer great hiking trails for experienced hikers or those just out for a relaxing stroll:

1. Lake Grubb Nature Park

Tucked away off Hempfield Road in West Hempfield Township, Lake Grubb Nature Preserve features a manmade lake in the ore pit of an iron mine excavated in the 1800s.

Surrounding the lake is a mile-long hilly trail that includes several designated fishing areas.

While seasoned hikers may not find this trail to be challenging, it does offer a nice scenic place to take a walk and admire the views.

The trail is open from dawn to dusk, and pets are not allowed.

2. Conewago Recreation Trail

This rail-trail begins at its largest parking area off Route 230 in Elizabethtown and continues along Conewago Creek until it crosses the Lancaster/Lebanon County line and becomes the Lebanon Valley Rail-Trail.

The two connected trails are used by more than 125,000 bicyclists, hikers, runners, cross-country skiers and horse riders annually, according to a study conducted by Rails-To-Trails Conservancy.

The variety of habitats along the hike, which goes through wetlands, farms, forests and a rock field, draws in bird-watchers and nature enthusiasts.

The trail is open from dawn to dusk, and pets are allowed.

3. Homewood Nature Preserve

The land that makes up the 39-acre preserve in Paradise Township offers views and access to Eshleman Run, a headwaters tributary of Pequea Creek.

The moderate trail begins next to a big red barn on Keneagy Hill Road. It goes down a small grassy hill toward the woods before winding up a narrow dirt path to a more wooded area.

Seasonal floral specialties at the preserve include field perennial wildflowers in the summer, red maples in the fall and woodland wildflowers in the spring.

4. Landis Woods

This 69.9-acre park offers one of Manheim Township's largest tracts of natural, undeveloped land.

The park's circuitous Red, Blue, Yellow and Heritage trails, total 3.6 miles.

The Red Trail, at only 0.3 miles, is the clearest of the four, consisting mainly of gravel and dirt. The other trails are more rugged and overgrown with plants.

The park is open from dawn to 10 p.m.

5. Northwest Lancaster County River Trail

This 14.1-mile trail follows the route of the Pennsylvania Main Line Canal along the Susquehanna River, from Columbia to Falmouth. The paved trail begins at the southern trailhead at the Columbia Crossing River Trails Center. It heads north through the Chickies Rock Tunnel, built in the 1850s, toward Marietta. The White Cliffs of Conoy have become a popular destination for hikers on the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail.

The multiuse trail ends at the Falmouth Boat Access in Conoy Township.

6. Horse-Shoe Trail

The Horse-Shoe Trail begins at Valley Forge Park and ends at the Appalachian Trail at Stony Mountain, running through Chester, Berks, Lancaster, Lebanon and Dauphin counties.

The Lancaster County portion stretches about 30 miles through East Cocalico, West Cocalico, Clay, Elizabeth and Penn townships.

Altogether, the trail covers about 140 miles.

7. Ferncliff Wildflower and Wildlife Preserve

The 64-acre preserve in Drumore Township is recognized as a National Natural Landmark by the National Park Service. It became a Dedicated Forest in the Old Growth Forest Network in 2017.

The .6-mile trail follows a dirt path along Barnes Run, a direct tributary of the Susquehanna River.

The path is relatively easy and level, although hikers will need to cross a small creek on loose stones.

8. The Cove

Cove Outlook Park in Mount Joy Township is a popular spot for dogs, walkers, joggers, cyclists, family reunions and bird-watchers.

Three trails provide wildlife-gazing potential: one paved, one stone and one mulched. Depending on the chosen path, outdoors enthusiasts can hike past the park's butterfly or rain gardens, bird sanctuary and horseshoe pits.

There are also several small dirt paths that branch off the gravel and paved trails.

9. Farmingdale Trail

The name of this trail in East Hempfield Township's Noel S. Dorwart Memorial Park is a bit misleading.

Farmingdale Trail is not one but three trails.

The three trails are made of gravel and can become steep or rugged, and because of the narrow trails and rough terrain, motorized vehicles and horses are prohibited.

The trail is dog friendly and offers an unfenced dog park.

10. Shiprock Woods Nature Preserve

Located in West Lampeter Township and at just over a mile in total length, the 38-acre preserve's blue-blazed loop trail is a great beginner hike.

Hikers who take the right path will be rewarded with a collection of 150- to 200-year-old oak trees.

Hikers in mid- to late-summer should take care to carry a stick. Since the preserve is wooded and less frequented, friendly spiders tend to build webs across the trail.

Tucquan Glen & Pyfer Nature Preserve: A note of caution

Access was limited after excessive public use caused damage. Restoration is underway to repair and heal the "loved-to-death" preserve. The Lancaster County Conservancy urges people to visit its other preserves because the high rate of use is damaging the land at Tucquan and working against its stewardship mission to "carefully manage our lands for the health of the ecosystem, the enjoyment of the public and the benefit of Lancaster County."

While the parking areas on River Road are closed indefinitely, the Conestoga Trail along the river remains open, and a strenuous hike into Tucquan Glen is possible from Clark Nature Preserve (6-mile round trip) or Pinnacle Scenic Overlook (4-mile round trip). Tucquan Creek, a state-designated wild and scenic river, feeds the Susquehanna, which then flows to the Chesapeake Bay.

Is your favorite hiking spot not on this list? Share it with us in the comment section below the map.