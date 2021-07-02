Phil Colvin, Lancaster County Government's emergency management director, is in Miami to assist with search and rescue efforts after a condominium building collapsed last week.

Colvin, who also volunteer's with Mounty Joy Fire Department, is there with his dog Lucy, who is one of the nation's few "live find" search and rescue dogs.

Colvin is in Florida as a member of Pennsylvania Task Force One, A FEMA disaster response task force comprised of police, fire and EMS agencies from around the state. The task force arrived at the site on Thursday and is currently operating in a relief capacity, waiting on assignment.

"As needed they'll start to stitch us in and get us into the work site," he said.

Last Thursday, a condominium building in Miami collapse. The death toll currently stands at 20, with another 128 missing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.