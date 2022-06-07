Lancaster County’s electric bill could soon double after its current supplier entered into federal bankruptcy proceedings last month. The recent jump in global energy costs means the county could pay as much as $500,000 more for electricity this year, and $700,000 more in 2023, according to Linda Schreiner, the county’s director of purchasing.

On Tuesday, Schreiner told the county board of commissioners that the bankruptcy filing of Texas-based Talen Energy Supply, LLC led to a premature end of a three-year contract to provide electricity to the county, as well as Lehigh and Dauphin counties.

“This is a vendor we had used for years at the county and had no idea what was going on” to lead the company into bankruptcy, Schreiner said at the Tuesday work session for county commissioners. The purchasing director said the county’s energy broker will secure a price from a new vendor by next week.

In the meantime, Schreiner said, county buildings and facilities are running on electricity supplied by PPL without the benefit of a cooperative purchasing agreement with Lehigh and Dauphin counties that helped them obtain lower bids from suppliers.

An agreement with a new vendor could result in an up to 96% increase in electricity costs for the county, Schreiner said. The board of commissioners is set to approve a plan Wednesday to secure a contract with a new supplier.

According to Talen’s filings in federal bankruptcy court, surging coal and natural gas prices left the company underwater with many of its retail energy contracts negotiated before this year. Lancaster County’s latest contract with Talen began about 18 months ago, Schreiner said.

It’s another example of how both surging energy prices and inflationary pressures in the job market are adding to county expenses.

On Wednesday the board of commissioners is also set to vote on using money from the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act to reinstate bonus pay for county lifeguards. County officials are continuing a recruitment push for lifeguards after announcing the Lancaster County Central Park Pool would remain closed this summer due to a shortage of lifeguards. A previous $200 bonus for early applicants ended in April, according to Bob Devonshire, the county’s interim parks director.

The new lifeguard bonus would be $500, perhaps with part of it offered to new hires up front, Devonshire told LNP | LancasterOnline. The county would then pay the rest of the bonus at the end of the pool season, Devonshire said, though those details aren’t final.

Last week, the board also approved a $3-per-hour wage increase for unionized employees in the county’s Children and Youth Social Services Agency.

Over the last six months, the board has also approved a contract to hire a private security company to help address a lack of sheriff’s deputies, a $2.25-per-hour wage increase and retention bonuses of up to $12,500 for some union-represented county employees, and raised pay to $23 per hour in December for Lancaster County jail corrections officers.

Despite the increases, Lancaster County’s budget projections for this year remain on solid ground, county commissioners said Tuesday.

“So far so good, but we’ll see how things shake out later as costs continue to increase,” said Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino at the Tuesday meeting.

The county’s budget has been tightening over the past two years. In 2020, the county used one-time revenue to avoid a tax increase, making the budget technically unbalanced for the first time in nearly a decade.

Lancaster County’s 2022 budget ended the practice of assuming salary costs at 100% of what they would be if a department was 100% staffed all year. This year, departments were budgeted based on how much the existing staff ended up costing in recent years.

Democratic Commissioner John Trescot said after Tuesday’s meeting that the county has enough cash reserves to accommodate the cost increases.

“Some of the cushion that we had to get to the (end of the year) is now less,” Trescot said.