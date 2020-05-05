Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth welcomed participants and staff to drug court's weekly meeting on Tuesday.

But instead of greeting them at the courthouse, Ashworth addressed them on Zoom. Everyone was remote: Regular meetings haven't been held since the courts closed all but essential functions in March to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“I'm really glad to see everybody. I miss you,” Ashworth said from his chambers.

Not everyone in drug court must attend weekly sessions, but it is required for those in the beginning of the program.

Except for one of the roughly 10 participants having a poor initial connection, the online effort went well. Plans are to hold Zoom sessions weekly.

After welcoming everyone, Ashworth checked on each of the participants.

Are they checking in with their probation officers? Are they attending online recovery and counseling sessions? Are they working? Are they getting outside?

He urged them to practice social distancing and wear masks, lifting his own mask to his computer camera. It's one of the 100 or so his wife has been making.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Given the situation, Ashworth tells them, they're doing terrific.

“That I'm not hearing about people relapsing like crazy tells me you're really working hard,” he said.

A young mother tells Ashworth she's waiting to hear from another judge about a shared custody issue with her child. Ashworth tells her he'll look into it.

He admonishes another woman who apparently hadn't gotten her counseling plan in place, which is a program requirement.

She just got a phone, she said. Didn't know what Zoom was until Tuesday morning. She was working on getting counseling.

Ashworth told her she's got plenty of time to figure things out by the next meeting.

He didn't want to have to put anyone in jail as a sanction for not following the program's requirements, but it's still a possibility, he warned.

And if anyone's having trouble, he told them, ask for help.

“We'll get you help. Make sure you talk to each other. Make sure you use your support network,” he concluded