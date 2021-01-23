For the second day in a row, Lancaster County gained over 300 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County's case count grew by 373, bringing the total case count to 35,670 to date. The statewide case count grew by 5,785, leaving the total case count at 799,957 to date.

The COVID-19 death toll has also increased across Pennsylvania. As of Saturday, the Pa. death toll sits at 20,526, an increase of 205 from Friday's total.

In Lancaster County, the COVID-19 death toll grew by six, bringing the total to 872, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Friday afternoon that the county has actually seen 820 deaths to date.

The discrepancy between the state's count of 872 and Dr. Diamantoni's count of 820 comes from a difference in how the state and county reports the death.

Dr. Diamantoni reports COVID-19 deaths that have happened in Lancaster County regardless of home origin while the state reports COVID-19 deaths among Lancaster County residents.

To date, 3,546,910 tests have come back negative in Pennsylvania.