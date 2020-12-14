Lancaster County's COVID-19 case count grew slightly as of noon Monday.

The county's case count reached 22,290, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. That's an increase of 215 from Sunday.

Statewide, 7,692 cases were reported, bringing the state's total number of cases to 499,474, according to the Department of Health.

#COVID19 Update (as of 12/14/20 at 12:00 am):• 18,646 additional positive cases of COVID-19 (12/13 & 12/14)• 499,764 total cases statewide • 12,565 deaths statewide• 3,060,689 patients tested negative to dateMore information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) December 14, 2020

Pennsylvania also reported an additional 56 COVID-19-related deaths, bring the state's total number of deaths to 12,620.

Lancaster County reported a single additional death as of noon Monday, bringing the county's death toll to 608, according to the Department of Health.

Lancaster County's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 600 people have died of COVID-19.

To date, 3,060,689 people statewide have tested negative for COVID-19.

