As of noon on Sunday, Lancaster County's COVID-19 case count has grown by 512, bringing the total case count to 22,075 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The case count in the state grew by 10,684 in the past 24 hours, leaving the statewide case count at 491,802 to date.

Over the weekend, the COVID-19 related death count also increased.

Lancaster County's death count rose by 25, bringing the total to 607 to date. The statewide death toll rose by 330 over the weekend, leaving the total at 12,565.

To date, 3,045,323 people in Pa. have tested negative for COVID-19.

Editor's note: According to the Lancaster County Coroner's office, the death toll in the county is currently at 598. The total confirmed case count in Lancaster County is at 21,563.

