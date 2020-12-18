With Christmas just about a week away, COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise across Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County.

The total COVID-19 case count in the state grew by 9,320 since Thursday, bringing the total to 538,655 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

In Lancaster County, the case count rose to 23,951, an increase of 487 from Thursday's count.

The death toll across the state has also steadily increased. The statewide COVID-19 death toll has risen to 13,608, 216 more than Thursday's count.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the death toll in Lancaster County has grown by 9, leaving the total death toll at 648.

Lancaster County's COVID-19 dashboard indicates there have been 627 COVID-19 related deaths in the county, an increase of 9 from Thursday's total.

To date, 3,118,874 people in Pa. have tested negative for COVID-19.

For related coverage: