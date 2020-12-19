The COVID-19 case count and death toll is continuing to grow across Pennsylvania, including in Lancaster County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the coronavirus case count in the state grew by 9,834 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 548,489 to date.

In Lancaster County, the COVID-19 case count grew by 342, leaving the total at 24,293 to date.

The COVID-19 related deaths in Pa. grew by 217, bringing the total to 13,825.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the death toll in Lancaster County saw an increase of six, leaving the total death toll at 654. The Lancaster County COVID-19 dashboard indicates there have been 627 COVID-19 related deaths in the county, the same number as Friday's count.

To date, 3,131,631 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

