According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Lancaster County's COVID-19 case count grew by 371, raising the total amount of cases in the county to 21,563 to date.

The number of cases statewide grew by 11,084, bringing the total to 481,118 cases to date.

The Department of Health did not report any additional COVID-19 related deaths since Friday, keeping the state total at 12,235 and the county total at 582.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni has also reported 582 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

To date, 3,025,253 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

What to read next