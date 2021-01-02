The number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow across Pennsylvania, including in Lancaster County.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, the total number of coronavirus cases to date has grown to 657,292 in the state, an increase of 9,253 from Friday's total. In Lancaster County, the case count increased by 400, bringing the total in the county to 28,735 to date.

The death toll in Pa. is also continuing to increase. 25 additional deaths were reported by the Pa. Department of Health in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide death toll to 16,239.

In Lancaster County, the Pa. Department of Health did not report any additional deaths as of noon on Saturday. The total number of deaths in the county remains at 741.

According to the Lancaster County COVID-19 dashboard, the coronavirus death toll is currently at 716 in the county, an increase of one from their total count on Friday.

To date, 3,289,508 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.