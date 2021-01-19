New COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County continue to rise, but for the second day in a row, the daily case count has stayed in the 200s.

Lancaster County reported 257 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 34,468 cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Since Monday evening, Pennsylvania reported another 5,341 positive cases of COVID-19. So far, the state has reported a total of 777,186 COVID-19 cases to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 death toll reached 19,467 with another 77 reported deaths since Monday afternoon.

The state did not report any new deaths in Lancaster County in the last 24 hours. For the third day, Lancaster County remains at 837, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has actually seen 793 deaths from COVID-19.

The discrepancy between the state's count of 837 and Dr. Diamantoni's count of 793 comes from a difference in how the state and county reports the death.

Dr. Diamantoni reports COVID-19 deaths that have happened in Lancaster County regardless of home origin while the state reports COVID-19 deaths among Lancaster County residents.

To date, 3,494,279 COVID-19 tests in Pennsylvania have come back negative.