How does Lancaster County’s coronavirus death rate compare with losses elsewhere in the state, nation and world?

Not very well.

With 241 deaths and 545,724 people, our death rate on Tuesday was 44 per 100,000 people.

On a per capita basis, that ranked us:

• Eighth among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, with Delaware County (71) holding the top spot.

• Well above the overall rates for Pennsylvania (30) and the United States (24), which is the nation with the world’s highest death toll (more than 81,000).

• Still far below the rate for the New York City metropolitan area (171).

• Only moderately lower than the death rates in the three other nations with the highest death tolls: the United Kingdom (48), Italy (49) and Spain (53).

For our comparisons, we used data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the U.S. Census Bureau and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the New York Times and Lancaster County’s Coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, whose count of 241 deaths is the one we used for Lancaster County.

Here’s where we rank among the Pennsylvania counties with the 10 largest death rates per 100,000 population:

Delaware: 71; Montgomery: 64; Lackawanna: 59; Bucks: 58; Philadelphia: 55; Northampton: 53; Beaver: 48; Lancaster: 44; Columbia: 43; and Berks: 41.

And here’s how we rank among the counties that border us:

Lancaster: 44; Berks: 41; Chester: 36; Dauphin: 14; Lebanon: 12; and York: 3.