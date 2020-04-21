An annual accounting of air quality across the United States showed promising results in Lancaster County, which saw a decrease in both smog and particle pollution since last year’s evaluation.

But it’s not yet time to breathe a sigh of relief, according to officials at the American Lung Association.

After all, “Lancaster-area residents continue to breathe some of the more unhealthy air in the country,” said Kevin Stewart, the association’s environmental health director.

That assessment came only weeks after Harvard University researchers published a study showing a potential for higher-than-normal death rates in COVID-19 patients who live in areas with poor air quality.

The American Lung Association’s 2020 State of the Air report was released today, taking a look at pollution during the three-year period from 2016 through 2018. It’s a period that “followed several years when Lancaster’s air quality was among the worst in the nation,” association officials said.

BY THE NUMBERS Improvements to Lancaster County's ranking on worst-air list since 2019: • Ozone: Improved from 58th worst in the nation in to 74th • Year-round particle pollution: Improved from 15th worst in the nation last year to 27th • Short-term particle pollution spikes: Improved from 28th worst in the nation to 40th Underlying health issues in Lancaster County (population: 543,557): • Pediatric asthma: 12,456 • Adult asthma: 41,843 • Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: 29,653 • Lung cancer: 348 • Heart disease: 40,927 Source: American Lung Association More information: www.Lung.org/SOTA Source: American Lung Association's 2020 State of the Air report

‘There is still work to be done’

In compiling a list of the places with the best and worst air quality in the country, association analysts took into account both particle pollution, harmful solids and liquid droplets floating in the air, and ozone, also called smog.

In comparison to the association’s 2019 report, more U.S. cities saw high days of ozone and particle pollution during the most recent accounting period.

However, the opposite was true in Lancaster County, according to the report.

This year's report showed a reduction in the number of smoggy days in the Lancaster County metropolitan area, allowing the county’s ozone pollution grade to improve from an F to a D.

The county also saw a reduction in its year-round particle pollution levels, as well as the number of days that saw short-term spikes in particle pollution, the report shows. Its grade in short-term spikes improved from an F to a C — its first passing grade since 2013.

“Don't cheer all the way yet,” Stewart said. "There is still work to be done.”

‘Not just coronavirus that is worse’

For years, Lancaster County has been included on lists of worst air quality in the nation. And experts have linked prolonged ozone and particle pollution to asthma, cardiovascular damage and lung cancer.

Lancaster County has a total population of about 543,000 people, and according to American Lung Association report, about 84,300 of them, 15%, suffer from lung disease — asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer. Another 40,927 suffer from heart disease, the report shows.

The Harvard study, which included data through April 4, looked at 3,080 counties — including Lancaster County — across the country to find that populations with long-term exposure to fine particulates in the air housed COVID-19 patients with higher death rates.

The virus causes widespread inflammation, including in the lungs, and in some cases it can lead to rapid respiratory failure, said Shakeel Amanullah, a lung specialist with Pulmonary Associates of Lancaster. In the worst cases, that respiratory distress is in addition to blood clots and problems with patients’ kidneys, livers and hearts, he said.

That damage could be exacerbated in patients living in areas where pollution is prevalent, said Alan Peterson, Lancaster General Health’s emeritus director of environmental and community medicine.

“It is obviously not just coronavirus that is worse,” he said, pointing out that other illnesses could be exacerbated by pollution, too.

