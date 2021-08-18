Veterans in Lancaster County, particularly those who served in Afghanistan, reacted to news of the Taliban’s takeover of the country with a mix of surprise, frustration, anger, and even questions about whether 20 years of fighting was worth it.

Joey Lombardo, a Marine Corps veteran living in Brecknock Township, served two combat deployments in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, in 2010 and 2012.

“It’s a terrible way of doing it. (President Joe Biden) just wants to get us out of there ASAP and it’s just a mess,” he said. The chaotic withdrawal could send the wrong message to Russia and China. “It just makes us look weak,” Lombardo said.

Still, Lombardo agrees that it is past time for the United States to be out of Afghanistan.

“Honestly, I think we completed our mission a long time ago. The problem is, we kept changing the mission and it became this nation-building thing,” he said. “Sometimes, I have to remind myself that we went there and answered our country's call. No one died in vain for that. I wasn’t there to build Afghanistan. I was there fighting to defend our country, fighting with the people on each side of me.”

Lombardo said he is worried for the Afghan women, who stand to lose the gains they made over the past 20 years now that the Taliban is back in control.

In his experience, the Afghan soldiers were no match for the Taliban.

“As soon as they were pressed by the Taliban, they disappeared. They’re deathly afraid of the Taliban,” he said. “(The Taliban) don’t just kill you, they kill you and your whole family.”

Earnest Jones, 44, of Lancaster Township, served in Afghanistan as an Army mortuary affairs specialist, preparing bodies of soldiers and civilians for burial.

“Years of training them, fighting for them, and the loss of American life. For the Afghan soldiers to give up so easily, it angers me because we’ll never get back all my brothers and sisters that lost their life in that country,” he said.

Adorian Lazar, 45, of Elizabeth Township, an Army veteran, was deployed from April 2008 to January 2009 as an embedded combat adviser to the Afghan National Civil Order Police.

He said he is beyond heartbroken at how events have unfolded.

“I have a man and his family that worked extremely closely with my embedded combat team, especially with me. I am praying daily, but I have no doubt his children will be killed alongside him. They are all under 10 years of age,” said Lazar. “All because the process to get him out of there failed. Every time he posts something on Facebook, it lets me know they are still alive.”

He blames Biden.

“There seems to have been no plan in place for extracting us out of the quagmire, just another Saigon,” he said. “The blood of my comrades shed there is also on (Biden’s) head.”

(Lazar is the older brother of Samuel Lazar, of Ephrata, who is charged in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots.)

Luke Thorsen, 32, of West Lampeter Township, spent nearly all of 2012 in Afghanistan’s Pech River Valley as an infantryman.

The Afghan soldiers he fought alongside at that time were good fighters. “I was hoping their training was good enough,” he said. But, he added, the Taliban doesn’t fight fair and, echoing Lombardo, said they would have no qualms about killing an Afghan soldier’s family.

“It's just kind of upsetting in the sense that everything that we worked for over there is gone,” he said. “The base I worked at is gone. It’s a little defeating, that’s for sure. Definitely a bummer.”

Thorsen, like others, had mixed feelings on the withdrawal.

“I feel like we worked so hard so it would have been nice to have a resolution that's a bit more favorable,” he said. American troops, however, will be out of harm's way, though not the Afghan people.

Sara Hodgkiss, 36, of Colerain Township, was stationed at Bagram Air Base from July 2008 to May 2009 with the Army doing various jobs, including working with human resources information systems and as liaison to the Red Cross.

As such, she said, she didn’t get to see Afghanistan, but she said, “I wanted to understand why we were over there to begin with. I did a lot of research and reading. It wasn’t just a job for me or a deployment: I did my research,” she said.

“I felt that what we were doing was needed. I think of Adolph Hitler: We fought to represent the Jews or otherwise, they were coming for us,” she said

She said she thinks combat operations ended too soon under former President Barack Obama in 2014.

“The best defense is an offense and we can see right now what’s happening because we are no longer on the offensive side,” she said. “I lost a lot of brothers and sisters ... We were building schools, we were getting women back in school. We were building roads. We were making a difference.”

Hodgkiss spoke with LNP | LancasterOnline in a video call with her friend and veteran Jeff Sanders, 38, a Realtor who works in southern Lancaster County but lives just over the Chester County border in Lower Oxford Township

Sanders served in the Marine Corps from November 2003 to the end of October 2005. He had been stationed in Iraq and his next deployment was supposed to be Afghanistan.

He never got the chance to go. An improvised bomb explosion led to the amputation of his left leg above his knee.

He lost friends in Afghanistan.

He said he’d been thinking about what’s been unfolding in Afghanistan recently and tried to put it into perspective as a veteran.

“With all the conversations I’ve had in the past week, it all comes down to one word. And the word is purpose. One of the biggest losses vets feel (when they return to civilian life) is a loss of purpose,” he said. While in the military, “At least we knew what we were serving for.”

Now, with how events have happened in Afghanistan, particularly for veterans who may not feel that same sense of purpose in civilian life, “You’re in a pretty dark place right now.”