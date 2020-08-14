Lun Leung, a 52-year-old wife and “supermom” of twin girls.

Neal Grant Kreider, a 77-year-old Navy veteran nicknamed “Hardware Hunk.”

Gay Nell Peebles Heitman, a 97-year-old former chemist whose mission was to love unconditionally.

All three were among the local residents whose deaths in recent months were attributed to the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the COVID-19 pandemic reached another grim milestone in Lancaster County when the coroner reported the county’s 400th COVID-19 death.

(The Pennsylvania Department of Health, which records deaths for the person’s place of residence rather than where they died, reported there were 418 county deaths as of Thursday).

The majority of people who died of the coronavirus here lived in nursing or personal-care homes — 335 of the 400 deaths, or 84%, lived in these homes.

While most of them died at the homes, 76 died after being transferred to a hospital.

Ten deaths attributed to the coronavirus were recorded in the past week, eight of which were from nursing or personal care homes. Those eight were from from places that previously had COVID-19 deaths: Fairmount Homes, Willow Valley Communities, and ManorCare Health Services Lancaster. [Details here.]

Since Aug. 6, the coroner’s office also attributed two local deaths of people who were not nursing home residents to COVID-19.

So far, the youngest person in the county to die from COVID-19 was a 25-year-old man who died May 16 at Conestoga View Nursing and Rehabilitation, where he was a long-term patient.

The Lancaster Township facility is among the largest nursing homes in the state, and the coroner has attributed the deaths of 78 residents there to the coronavirus. State records show that the only Pennsylvania facility that has had more COVID-19 deaths is the 745-bed Fair Acres Geriatric Center in Delaware County, which reported 81 deaths.

As of Thursday, the coroner’s data posted publicly showed information for all but two of the most recent deaths. Among the previous 398 deaths, ages were as follows: one each in their 20s and 30s; two in their 40s; 11 in their 50s; 36 in their 60s; 65 in their 70s; 150 in their 80s; and 132 who were age 90 or older.