When Lancaster County sold its government-run nursing home in 2005, top leaders responded to the intense public blowback by promising to hold the new private owners accountable for the care of the area's poor, sick and elderly.

That promise quickly faded.

In the time since, evidence has mounted that inadequate staffing at the 446-bed home may compromise the safety and well-being of residents – the very thing former county officials once assured the public wouldn’t happen.

Under a contract included in the sale of the property, owners of the home were to provide quarterly reports, meet with county commissioners and maintain a baseline level of care in perpetuity.

But an LNP | LancasterOnline inspection of public records indicates county officials ultimately deserted those contractual obligations by failing to enforce them.

That failure meant that when Montgomery County-based Complete Healthcare Resources sold the facility in April to a new owner with a troubling track record, county officials were locked out of any role, and unaware the 2005 contract gave them one.

“I am not aware of the county having any role in (the nursing home) since the sale many years ago before I was on the board,” Republican County Commissioner Chairman Josh Parsons said in response to an inquiry from LNP | LancasterOnline.

If county officials had maintained the oversight powers laid out in the sales agreement to Complete Healthcare, a contract law expert told LNP | LancasterOnline the county may have been able to preserve some influence over the facility’s operations.

“When you try to attach a right to control property after you sell it, you have to be vigilant about protecting those rights, or you lose them,” said Marie Reilly, a professor at Penn State Law who teaches contract law.

Now the facility, renamed in April Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, is left to a company with no such obligations to the county. New Jersey-based Imperial Healthcare Group’s own sale agreement with Complete Healthcare is confidential, a spokesperson for Imperial said. LNP | LancasterOnline was unable to obtain a copy and the county’s attorney said she doesn’t have one either.

That suggests Lancaster County is officially cut out of its former property for good.

Oversight unravels

Interviews with leaders who fought the sale of Conestoga View in 2005, current county officials and a review of newspaper archives show that after Complete Healthcare Resources managers produced several public reports to show it was maintaining previous staffing levels and accepting poorer residents, attention to the issue disappeared.

Former Lancaster Mayor Art Morris, who helped lead a public fight against the sale in 2005, said he went back and reviewed the sale agreement last year, when Conestoga View became a local symbol for the nursing home industry’s failures during the initial outbreak of COVID-19, at one point carrying a higher death toll than any other facility in the state.

Morris said he knew oversight provisions were added to the contract 16 years ago, but it took going back to the agreement to realize that county commissioners were supposed to require quarterly meetings and reports.

“I don't think people on every single issue, even if it's significant to them, are going to be checking regularly on every single thing that they may have been involved in,” Morris said, explaining why the issue fell off the radars of activists like himself. “There was a lot of passion, a lot effort and a lot of disappointment for a lot of people” after commissioners went through with the sale, he said.

Dr. Robert Shultz, who said he saw patients living in Conestoga View for some 25 years until his retirement last year, volunteered to be a plaintiff alongside the Lancaster City & County Medical Society, in a 2005 lawsuit against the board of commissioners and Complete Healthcare challenging the sale.

Shultz, who retired last year at the age of 80, said he wasn’t aware the sale agreement required the facility’s owner to maintain a baseline of care in perpetuity, no matter who owned the place.

“I don't understand why nobody held their feet to the fire for years. I was not even aware they were supposed to give reports to the county commissioners,” Shultz said. “Why didn't the county commissioners ask for the reports on what was happening?”

Only two of the three commissioners in office in 2005 are alive today. Republican Pete Shaub did not respond to a request for comment. Democrat Molly Henderson declined to answer any questions about the sale. Republican Dick Shellenberger died in 2019.

After 2007, it’s unclear if the county’s oversight role at Conestoga View ever entered public discussion again. Following extensive coverage of the actions of the board of commissioners, a review of archives indicates Lancaster’s newspapers did not cover whether Complete Healthcare’s reporting to county officials continued past that year.

The medical society did not return requests for comment.

County Solicitor Christina Hausner gave LNP | LancasterOnline what she said were all the quarterly performance reports from Complete Healthcare on file.

There were just three – one each from 2005, 2006 and 2007. It's unclear if the promised meetings ever took place, either.

A 2006 story in the New Era reported on a quarterly report from Complete Healthcare Resources no longer available in the county’s records. Complete Healthcare’s manager produced the report more than two months late, according to the story.

Hausner said it was unclear if anyone at the county was even supposed to be keeping track of the reports.

“I've been here over five years, and I haven't heard a blessed thing about Conestoga View,” Hausner said.

All three current county commissioners said no one at the county ever mentioned the agreement to them, including Democratic Commissioner Craig Lehman, who was first elected in 2007.

The solicitor said she thinks the county has no document retention policy that would require the county to maintain the reports.

Opportunities lost

Hausner told LNP | LancasterOnline that the 2005 agreement is unenforceable, and all three current county commissioners deferred to the solicitor.

The new owner, Imperial, has no legal obligation to follow a contract it wasn’t part of, Hausner said.

Reilly, at Penn State Law, more or less agreed with that view.

But that doesn’t address another part of the original sale agreement with Complete Healthcare: the county’s restrictions on Conestoga View say they also apply to future owners.

Theoretically, Reilly said, the county would have been in a stronger position to play a role in future sales of Conestoga View if it had continued to enforce the contract’s provisions.

In other words, use it or lose it.

“That’s why if you really want to be certain that your right to control property persists after you sell it, you put the restriction in the deed to the land,” she said.

That didn’t happen, according to a review of property records.

But the county's failure to follow through is not the only reason to believe it would be hard, if not impossible, to enforce the stipulations in the sales agreement. The agreement itself has flaws.

At a May 2006 Lancaster County commissioners meeting, then-county Chief Administrative Officer Don Elliott defended the county’s measures to hold Complete Healthcare accountable as a new owner. Should the company ever fail to meet the quality-of-care standards agreed to in the sale, the county could sue, he assured skeptics at the time.

But for what?

It’s another hole in the 2005 sale agreement, according to law professor Reilly. After reviewing the contract, Reilly said it’s unclear what kind of damages the county would be claiming it lost.

When someone sues over a breach of contract, Reilly said, it’s to try to win compensation for what they were supposedly promised. Those are called damages, and they come in the form of money, she said.

“Things like maintaining Medicaid beds, and treating ‘indigent’ people – I think it would really be pretty hard for the county to prove what its damages are,” Reilly said. “What's the monetary value of that?”

That complication points to how unusual the 2005 deal county commissioners agreed to in the first place, Reilly said. It's unclear if the covenants the county won from Complete Healthcare were ever designed to be enforced in the first place, or if they were simply meant to quell a backlash from the public.

That’s because real estate agreements, Reilly said, are really designed for one party to transfer over a property to another, not to manage what happens to it afterward.

“If you walk away from the closing of your house, you don’t expect to be able to come over on Saturday nights and sit on the patio, right?” Reilly said.

A judge may conclude that if the county really wanted an effective way to control quality of care at Conestoga View, for instance, they could’ve simply not sold it in the first place, according to Reilly.

The three county commissioners in office at the time resigned or lost their seats by 2007. The sudden announcement and approval of the sale of Conestoga View in 2005 – and its ultimate price tag of just $8.5 million – produced enough suspicion to draw an investigation by the district attorney.

The three commissioners pleaded guilty to violating public meetings laws in the state’s Sunshine Act.

Shaub resigned in 2006 after his guilty plea. Shellenberger, who died in 2019, did not seek re-election in 2007. Henderson lost re-election to Lehman, who remains in office.

Henderson is a candidate for the School District of Lancaster’s board in this year's municipal elections.

‘Immediate jeopardy’

County officials back in 2005 said the provisions in the sale agreement would allow them to intervene if questions arose about quality of care at the facility, such as those that have emerged recently.

A recent state inspection of Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation, which is the name Conestoga View took on after the April change of ownership to Imperial, cited the facility for failing to maintain legally required minimum levels of staffing in 13 days out of 14 days.

It was the first such inspection since Imperial took over. It’s not the first time a facility associated with Chaim “Charlie” Steg ran afoul of state staffing requirements for nursing homes.

In August 2017, state health inspectors found widespread neglect of patients at the St. Francis Center of Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Darby, according to a three-year investigation by the attorney general’s office and local police. Department of Health officials gave the facility the most severe violation for nursing home, called “immediate jeopardy.”

During that time, three residents ultimately died of preventable injuries that resulted from dangerously low staffing levels, something Steg refused to address out of cost concerns, according to the criminal complaint.

One victim, an 86-year-old woman, ultimately died of septic shock after developing bed sores that exposed tendon and bones, according to the complaint.

It led to the sanctions against Steg, who managed the home, and a $1 million settlement between the St. Francis and the attorney general. The facility will also have to maintain an increased minimum staffing level and undergo quarterly audits from state inspectors.

Steg was also effectively barred from operating or owning a majority share of any Pennsylvania nursing homes for five years, according to the attorney general’s office.

A spokesperson from the state Department of Health told LNP | LancasterOnline that Steg still is one of five owners of Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

According to the latest nursing home ownership data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Steg is also an owner of 12 other facilities, including Newport Meadows Health and Rehabilitation Center in Christiana. Newport Meadows was previously named Harrison House.

All of them are in Pennsylvania, and all of them Steg and others bought since 2018, according to the data.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s acting health secretary, Alison Beam, announced the Wolf administration will pursue regulatory approval to raise the required staffing levels from 2.7 staff hours per resident per day to 4.1 hours statewide. National experts have long said 4.1 hours per resident is the minimum threshold to deliver adequate care to residents. Most nursing home facilities in Lancaster County show staffing ratios between three and five staff hours per resident, according to the DOH website.

No way back

When asked if the county should have kept up with the covenants their predecessors secured and tried to enforce Complete Healthcare’s quarterly reports all along, Lehman said common sense tells him when the sale occurred in 2005 to a private entity, the county's chapter at Conestoga View ended.

“If the county had been officially engaged by Complete Healthcare prior to closing with Imperial Healthcare, there may have been an opportunity for the county to insist that the Complete Healthcare covenants be transferred to Imperial Healthcare due to the buyer’s clause in the original sales agreement between the county and Complete Healthcare,” Lehman said in an email.

“However, I believe that the recent sales transaction between Complete Healthcare and Imperial Healthcare would have stalled if county participation had been legally necessary to close the deal.”

Republican Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said in an email he did not have enough information to answer the question. Parsons did not provide a response.

Shultz told LNP | LancasterOnline that he was deeply disappointed by the medical society’s settlement with the county and Complete Healthcare. The doctors group ultimately had little to show for the money it invested in the lawsuit, he said.

But as a doctor in private practice, Shultz visited the nursing home often when it was owned by the county and Complete Healthcare.

“I personally think the care met the minimal standards the state agrees should be given to people in nursing homes, but I don’t think it was any kind of care I would want my mother, father, brother, or sister to receive,” Shultz said, despite the hard work of staff in the building.