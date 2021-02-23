A Lancaster County youth pastor was charged with more than two dozen counts of possession and distribution of child pornography Monday by the Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Brandon Scott Dasilva, 26, of Terre Hill, was arrested Monday by federal agents, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office.

Dasilva was the Pastor of Student Ministries for Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community Church in East Earl, the attorney general’s office said.

An investigation into Dasilva began in April 2020 after agents found a Kik account that distributed images of child pornography, according to the attorney general’s office. Kik is an instant messaging app.

The investigation led to an IP address registered to Dasilva's home. When federal agents executed a search warrant, they found “a number of images of child pornography” on Dasilva’s electronic devices, the attorney general's office said.

Dasilva “was trusted as a faith leader for young people in Lancaster, but out of the public eye, was exploiting children,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a statement. “[He] undermined the authority placed in him by his community and betrayed the trust of the young people who believe in him.”

Dasilva is charged with 26 counts of child pornography, four counts of dissemination of child pornography and one charge of criminal use of a communication device, according to court documents.

Dasilva is currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $75,000 monetary bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Heisse on March 5, at 9 a.m.