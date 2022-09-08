County Commissioner Josh Parsons appeared to threaten any hospital that chooses to partner with Planned Parenthood and its goal of offering medicine abortions next year at a clinic it is opening in Lancaster County.

Commissioner Ray D’Agostino, while not going as far, called plans to offer abortions in the county “abhorrent and reprehensible” in a Thursday Facebook post.

Parsons, posting Thursday on Twitter and Facebook, wrote, “I would anticipate any hospital (partnering with Planned Parenthood) will see many people and organizations, including Lancaster County government, reevaluate relationships they have with such an organization.”

In a statement in response to Parsons’s comments, Planned Parenthood Keystone said, “Commissioner Parsons should not use his bully pulpit to harass and intimidate health care providers and the 1 in 4 women who will need an abortion in her lifetime … We are proud to provide abortion care and are happy that we are finally going to be able to provide this much needed service to Lancaster.”

Parsons was referring to a Pennsylvania law that requires abortion providers have a “transfer agreement” in place with a hospital within 30 minutes of its clinic so patients can be transferred quickly in case a complication arises.

Planned Parenthood Keystone President and CEO Melissa Reed said Tuesday that the health care provider is working to get such an agreement and doesn’t expect to have any trouble securing it.

A Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health spokeswoman said it has not been contacted about a transfer agreement. Spokespersons with WellSpan Health, which operates Ephrata Community Hospital, and UPMC, which runs UPMC Lititz, did not return requests for comment.

Still legal

Commissioner John Trescot, the board’s lone Democrat, noted that abortion is legal in Pennsylvania.

“How do you threaten something that’s legal?” he said.

“I think that is now the second time Commissioner Parsons seems to have made a threat against an organization in the county, and I think that is a very inappropriate use of his position as a commissioner,” Trescot said.

In July, Parsons and D’Agostino accused the YWCA of inappropriately wading into politics as a nonprofit organization. Parsons then voted against a series of social service contracts managed by the county’s children and youth agency because one of the programs is managed by the YWCA.

As for what leverage the county has over hospitals, the county has a hospital authority that has the power to approve tax-exempt bonds for construction projects. Trescot said the county has contracts with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health for behavioral health and developmental services through Children and Youth.

Abortion support

D’Agostino’s statement on his Facebook page said, “The majority of Lancastrians made their stance known previously on abortion in this community and will do so again.”

Parsons and D’Agostino did not cite a source for their assertion that the majority of countians oppose abortion.

Franklin & Marshall College’s Center for Opinion Research has not polled on abortion at the county level, according to director Berwood Yost.

However, the center’s most recent statewide poll, conducted in August, found nearly nine in ten respondents believe abortion should be legal under any or certain circumstances.

Neither Parsons nor D’Agostino immediately responded to efforts to reach them for comment.